Faith, family help woman through treatment journey

Morganton resident Wanda Williams was only 36-years-old when she was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1991.
“I was in total shock,” Williams said. “I wanted to scream out, ‘No! This can’t be happening to me!’”
She had made an appointment with her doctor after a home self-exam revealed concerning changes. At first, it seemed as if it was nothing more than a false alarm. Even a mammogram wasn’t able to detect this unusual type of cancer.
“My mammogram was clear,” Williams said. “It was in the ducts, so it didn’t cause the kinds of structural changes a mammogram detects.”
When she went for a second opinion, however, a biopsy revealed she had breast cancer. Initially, she was given the choice of having a lumpectomy, but it soon became apparent that only a full mastectomy would be sufficient.
“This was back when they would take all of your lymph nodes,” Williams said. “They told me to be careful and gave me a whole list of things I wouldn’t be able to do anymore.”
After her mastectomy, Williams chose to have reconstructive surgery. She said that several people have asked why she chose reconstruction.
“I just look at them, and I say, ‘I was only 36 years old,’” she said. “You’re having a body part removed. It’s a significant thing to a woman.”
Williams said that some people don’t understand how significant it can be for a woman in the aftermath of a mastectomy. She believes that it’s essential to allow people to grieve over their loss in their own way without passing judgment.
She describes her emotions during her diagnosis and recovery as a roller coaster. She compared her experience to grief over the death of a loved one. Throughout the process, she cycled back and forth between denial, anger, depression and bargaining on an almost daily basis.
“For me, the hardest part was having to tell my 10-year-old daughter that I had cancer,” Williams said. “I think that’s the most difficult thing I’ve ever had to do.”
For Williams, coming to a place of acceptance over her ordeal wasn’t immediate. She remembers one night when she was praying, she made a deal with God that she would quit feeling sorry for herself if God would use her experiences to positively impact others.
“I know you’re not supposed to cut deals with God,” Williams said. “But I couldn’t help it. I said, ‘You’ve got to use me, and I don’t want to wait until I get to heaven and look back. I want to see it right now.’”
After that night, her phone started exploding with opportunities. One of the first things she did was compile a list of resources that had helped her during her illness and distributing these resources to local doctor’s offices.
“Back then, they didn’t have any information to give me when I was diagnosed,” Williams said. “Even the American Cancer Society didn’t have a 24-hour hotline. You couldn’t get information about your diagnosis.”
A few years later, the door opened for her to serve on the American Cancer Society Board. During her tenure on the board, she was instrumental in bringing Relay for Life to Burke County, beginning in 1995. In addition to her work with ACS, she joined a Dragonboat team for breast cancer survivors in 2013. She said these opportunities have helped her accept what has happened to her.
“God is so good, and he has so richly blessed me,” Williams said. “He took something as awful as breast cancer and made something good out of it.”
For Williams, her breast cancer's ultimate legacy has been the personal and spiritual growth she has experienced in the years since her illness. She credits her faith and the support of her family and friends for giving her the strength to overcome, explaining that she can’t imagine how someone could make it through without these kinds of support systems in place. While she would never choose to have had cancer, Williams is grateful that her illness has given her a platform to positively impact others.
“You can find a blessing even in something as awful as this,” Williams said. “You’re not going to see it at the time - you just have to keep looking up.”
