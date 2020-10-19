Faith, family help woman through treatment journey

“Back then, they didn’t have any information to give me when I was diagnosed,” Williams said. “Even the American Cancer Society didn’t have a 24-hour hotline. You couldn’t get information about your diagnosis.”

A few years later, the door opened for her to serve on the American Cancer Society Board. During her tenure on the board, she was instrumental in bringing Relay for Life to Burke County, beginning in 1995. In addition to her work with ACS, she joined a Dragonboat team for breast cancer survivors in 2013. She said these opportunities have helped her accept what has happened to her.

“God is so good, and he has so richly blessed me,” Williams said. “He took something as awful as breast cancer and made something good out of it.”

For Williams, her breast cancer's ultimate legacy has been the personal and spiritual growth she has experienced in the years since her illness. She credits her faith and the support of her family and friends for giving her the strength to overcome, explaining that she can’t imagine how someone could make it through without these kinds of support systems in place. While she would never choose to have had cancer, Williams is grateful that her illness has given her a platform to positively impact others.

“You can find a blessing even in something as awful as this,” Williams said. “You’re not going to see it at the time - you just have to keep looking up.”