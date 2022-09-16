Faith offers a different perspective on trials

Caleb was a strong leader from the tribe of Judah during the time the Israelites spent in the wilderness. During that time, the Lord spoke to Moses. God told him to gather men to go spy out the land of Canaan that had been promised to them, and Moses told the leaders of the 12 tribes to go and search out the land of Canaan to see what it is like.

Moses wanted the leaders to assess the people of the land — to see whether they were strong or weak? He wanted to know if the land was pleasant or harsh? Was the soil fertile or barren? Moses also asked them to bring back a sample of the fruit they found there.

After 40 days of spying out the land, they returned with their report. Ten of the 12 leaders reported the land flowed with milk and honey, but they also said the people who lived there were fierce and that they saw descendants of giants in the land.

Caleb interrupted and said they could take the land and could do it right away. The others were unyielding. They spread rumors and told the people they couldn’t possibly win a battle against the people of the land.

The entire congregation began to murmur, complain and question God and began saying they should just turn around and go back to Egypt. Joshua and Caleb told them not to rebel against God, but even this was not good enough and the people began to throw stones at them.

Suddenly, the glory of God appeared, and every Israelite witnessed it. God told Moses He was tired of the people’s complaining and rebellion. God said this group of people who had seen His glory and tested Him over and over again — the 10 leaders of the 12 tribes and anyone else in the camp 20 years and older — would never see the land He promised their ancestors. After 40 years in the desert, only Caleb, Joshua and the children would finally enter the land God had promised. The Bible also says, Caleb had another spirit with him thus finding favor with God.

I find the faith of Caleb to be empowering and encouraging. Caleb had hope beyond what his situation looked or felt like; he knew God was on their side and nothing was too hard for them to accomplish. For Caleb, even giants were no match for God.

In 1 John 5:4, we read, “for whatsoever is born of God overcometh the world: and this is the victory that overcometh the world, even our faith.”

How beautiful it is to see Caleb’s faith that nothing was too hard for God. He chose to believe God would fulfill the promise given to the people and give them the land. By faith, Caleb was able to see land in a different way.

Caleb’s story also illustrates the words of Jesus in Matthew 7:13-14, “Broad is the way to destruction, and many find it but narrow is the path that leads to life and only few find.”

How many times had God told the people not to be like everybody else? Over and over again God gave this warning. Caleb could have easily given in to the crowd who wanted to choose another leader and go back to Egypt, but Caleb had another spirit with him. He insisted that God was on their side and this allowed him to see land, giants and all, in a different way than the others.

The Bible says Caleb had another spirit with him, and when we allow the Holy Spirit to comfort us, we are able to see things, places and people from a different perspective — one that pleases God.

In Hebrew, Caleb’s name means dog. While there can be a negative connotation to this, from a spiritual view I see that a dog eats as loyal to his master. He eats whatever his master eats and to be loyal to Christ and eat from His table is not negative or demeaning at all.

What a joy it is to eat from my Father’s table and be blessed by doing so. Caleb’s report of the land not only blessed him but his household as well. I want whatever I do for The Lord to touch all those connected to me. Caleb’s spirit and his faith allowed him to see the blessings God had in store for the people. I believe if we would trust God like Caleb, we would be able to see things from a place of hope and faith as well. Hebrews 11:1 says, “faith is the substance of things hoped for and the evidence of things not seen.”

I pray that my faith gives me eyes to see like Caleb’s did.