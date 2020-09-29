Fall Color Ramble event returns

The walks will be offered daily, Oct. 3 to 11, at 1 p.m., weather permitting, and are included with admission. Since the starting location will vary day to day based on the foliage, those planning to participate should inquire at the park’s entrance gate or Nature Museum upon arrival.

To ensure guests’ safety, social distancing practices will be observed during the rambles, and group sizes will be monitored. Face coverings are required in all indoor locations within the park, as well as outdoors when safe social distancing cannot be maintained. To learn more about Grandfather Mountain’s COVID-19 operating procedures, visit https://grandfather.com/covid-19-update/.

Those unable to attend a ramble needn’t worry. All throughout October and possibly beyond, the mountain will offer an ample display of fall color — even after the local leaves have peaked.

“You’re essentially able to see the entire season unfold before your eyes,” said Frank Ruggiero, director of marketing and communications for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “Autumn always look spectacular from a mile high.”

In addition to the programs offered inside the park in October, fresh fall color photos are posted throughout the month on the mountain’s website and social media, including Facebook, Twitter (@GrandfatherMtn) and Instagram (@grandfathermtn).