Fall color reports, trolley tours available locally

The Burke County Tourism Development Authority recently announced that fall color reports and trolley tours will return locally this autumn.
According to a press release from BCTDA, “fall colors in western North Carolina should be bright this year. Recent cool temperatures allow for more red pigments to shine brightly in the mountains.”
The authority’s daily fall color reports started on Oct. 1 and will end around the middle of November, the release said. The detailed color reports, which are available daily online and at the Burke County Visitors Center, cover the top 10 places in Burke County to view fall foliage. There is no charge for daily color reports or scenic drive maps.
Burke County Tourism Director Ed Phillips created the reports in 2015 to help visitors to find the best fall colors in a county where the elevations range from 1,000 to 4,000 feet above sea level.
“Burke County has a color season in the higher elevations that starts in early October and it runs through the second week of November in the lower elevations,” Phillips said in the release. “Early color begins near Linville Falls, the Blue Ridge Parkway, Table Rock and Hawksbill Mountain. In late October to early November, we approach peak color around Lake James State Park, South Mountains State Park and Silver Fork Winery just south of Morganton.
“The color reports are always a big hit, driving a lot of people to the Burke County Visitors Center and the website.”
In conjunction, Burke Tourism has begun offering a series of 12 leaf-looking tours on the Ridgeline Trolley that began earlier this month and will run through the first weekend of November.
Information from the authority says that this is the fifth consecutive year for the trolley tours. Due to the pandemic, the 28-passenger trolley will be limited to 14 passengers on board and both passengers and the trolley driver will be required to wear masks while riding on the trolley.
The first three tours were scheduled for Oct. 15-17 and traversed the county’s higher elevations, the release said. The tours “showcase autumn’s tapestry at Linville Falls and throughout the Linville Gorge, as well as the scenic Brown Mountain overlook.”
Tours this year include a boxed lunch, a stop at Linville Falls, Linville Falls Winery and the Snowy Mountain Christmas Shop in Crossnore. The cost for each trolley tour is $45 per person. People can book trolley tours online at ridgelinetrolley.com.
For more information, call 888-462-2921 or go to discoverburkecounty.com.
