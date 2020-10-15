Fall color reports, trolley tours available locally

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The color reports are always a big hit, driving a lot of people to the Burke County Visitors Center and the website.”

In conjunction, Burke Tourism has begun offering a series of 12 leaf-looking tours on the Ridgeline Trolley that began earlier this month and will run through the first weekend of November.

Information from the authority says that this is the fifth consecutive year for the trolley tours. Due to the pandemic, the 28-passenger trolley will be limited to 14 passengers on board and both passengers and the trolley driver will be required to wear masks while riding on the trolley.

The first three tours were scheduled for Oct. 15-17 and traversed the county’s higher elevations, the release said. The tours “showcase autumn’s tapestry at Linville Falls and throughout the Linville Gorge, as well as the scenic Brown Mountain overlook.”

Tours this year include a boxed lunch, a stop at Linville Falls, Linville Falls Winery and the Snowy Mountain Christmas Shop in Crossnore. The cost for each trolley tour is $45 per person. People can book trolley tours online at ridgelinetrolley.com.

For more information, call 888-462-2921 or go to discoverburkecounty.com.

Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.