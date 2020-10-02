Fall color reports, trolley tours available

Fall colors in western North Carolina should be bright this year, according to Ed Phillips, director of the Burke County Tourism Development Authority.

Daily fall color reports from the Burke County TDA will start Oct. 1 and end around the middle of November. The detailed reports will be available online and at the Burke County Visitors Center and will cover the top 10 places in Burke County to view fall foliage. There is no charge for the reports or scenic drive maps.

Phillips created the reports in 2015 to help visitors find the best fall colors in a county where the elevations range from 1,000 to 4,000 feet above sea level.

“Burke County has a color season in the higher elevations that starts in early October and runs through the second week of November in the lower elevations,” Phillips said. “Early color begins near Linville Falls, the Blue Ridge Parkway, Table Rock and Hawksbill Mountain. In late October to early November, we approach peak color around Lake James State Park, South Mountains State Park and Silver Fork Winery just south of Morganton. The color reports are always a big hit, driving a lot of people to the Burke County Visitors Center and the website.”

He noted that recent cool temperatures allow for more red pigments to shine brightly in the mountains.