Fall concert rescheduled for Oct. 24

The Hickory Choral Society last sang for a live audience in December 2019.

“We appreciate all of you who ‘walked together’ with us during our season of virtual programming, but we cannot wait to share with you the gift of live singing accompanied by a live full orchestra,” the society said. “For your safety and ours, 100% of HCS singers and staff are fully vaccinated. We encourage concert goers to social distance when possible and wear masks when in close proximity to attendees from another household.”

Since the spring of 1978, the Hickory Choral Society has performed for audiences with a diverse repertoire of choral music. The Hickory Choral Society provides the region with a series of exciting and well-attended concerts. The all-volunteer group of approximately 100 singers from Catawba and surrounding counties is well known throughout North Carolina, especially for its annual Christmas concerts.

The group has performed numerous concerts with the North Carolina Symphony and has traveled extensively, performing at Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall in New York; Portsmouth and London, England; and Edinburgh, Scotland. In April 2019, the Hickory Choral Society completed a concert tour of Austria and the Czech Republic, performing in Salzburg, Vienna and Prague.

The HCS Founding Conductor J. Don Coleman retired at the end of 2019 and following a nationwide search, Dr. Ryan Luhrs became the artistic director/conductor. The Hickory Choral Society is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.