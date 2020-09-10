Fall is time for winter lady beetles, stink bugs to move in

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The News Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The time is fast approaching when hordes of lady beetles and/or brown marmorated stink bugs begin to invade area homes. If this has been a problem in the past, you know exactly what is about to happen. While neither of these insects causes any real problems, it can be disconcerting when you come upon a lady beetle crawling on the pillow when you go to bed at night and it’s never pleasant to have a stink bug drop onto the table during supper. Once they are in the house, they’ll keep surprising you all winter long. They are difficult to kill and squashing them isn’t a good idea either, as they emit an unpleasant smell when smashed!

Both of these insects like to congregate on warm siding or brick during pleasant fall days. When the temperatures start to drop at night, they seek a route into a warmer habitat - your home. All houses have discreet entries to the inside, and insects are pros at finding those places. Cracks under the garage door or tiny openings around windows, attic or basement vents are just a few of the pathways for insects to come in and make themselves comfortable for a long winter.