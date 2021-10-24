Fall season to be celebrated with multiple events

VALDESE — The town of Valdese is going all out for Halloween this year, offering a variety of events for all ages.

Kicking off the Halloween season is the search for the Old Rock School “Boos.” When the cover of darkness falls, participants will see all sorts of creepy crawlies in the Old Rock School windows and, if they dare, find all of the Old Rock Boos.

Guests can gather the entire family for some spooky fun as they search for the 30 Halloween objects in the windows of the Old Rock School They can print off a list of hidden objects ahead of time or pick one up at the school side entrance and begin their hunt.

They can hunt by day or night as long as they bring a flashlight. Participants can take their time as the ghouls will be there all October long.

The Furrrocious Pet Costume Contest is currently ongoing. Participants can share their pet’s Halloween costume photo to the “Town of Valdese” Facebook page for a chance for their pet to be pampered by the contest sponsor, Barkside Pet Grooming.

