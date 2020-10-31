Fall vendor and craft fair planned for Nov. 7

A fall vendor and craft fair is planned for Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Burke County Fairgrounds.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the entertainment building.

Susan Duckworth, one of the organizers, said admission is free but attendees are asked to bring canned and nonperishable goods for a food drive for Burke United Christian Ministries’ kitchen.

“Over 25 vendors will be set up,” she said. “We ask that everyone social distance and wear masks.”

Additional details on the event’s Facebook page say that customers and vendors who donate canned or nonperishable goods will be entered into a drawing.

The fair will have include items that would be good for Christmas shopping, Thanksgiving decor, baked goods and gifts for special occasions, information from Duckworth says.

The fairgrounds is at 145 Bost Road in Morganton. For information, call or text 828-443-8344 or 828-443-0651.

To see the fall vendor and craft fair’s Facebook event page, visit bit.ly/2INXHA6.

Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.