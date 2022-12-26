Family, consumer sciences agent seeks community input

Brandi Silver, the family and consumer sciences agent for the North Carolina Cooperative Extension – Burke County Center, is seeking advisory members from the community.

The North Carolina Cooperative Extension serves the citizens of Burke County in the areas of food and agricultural, health and nutrition and 4-H youth development. Extension agents from each of these program areas have a group of Extension supporters, clientele and community leaders that serve as their advisory committee. Each year, agents meet with their advisory members to discuss program ideas, conduct needs assessments for the community and receive updates about statewide Extension programming.

“As the family and consumer sciences agent, I plan and deliver workshops, activities and programs in the areas of food and nutrition, parenting, financial management, exercise, aging and technology,” Silver said. “If you would be interested in serving the community in the role of advisory member for family and consumer sciences, please email me at bsilver@ncsu.edu or call the Extension office at 828-764-9480 for more information.”

She will hold her first advisory meeting of the new year at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.