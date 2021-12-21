Family donates collection of historic currency for exhibit

The History Museum of Burke County has a new exhibit featuring unusual vintage currency, thanks to the Riddle family.
Marsha Riddle, widow of the late Dr. J. Iverson Riddle, for whom the J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center is named, was on hand to see the exhibit officially installed Wednesday, Nov. 10, along with her son, Iverson Riddle. The display features 66 antique bank notes mounted in three frames.
“In the smallest frame is a $10 National Bank note printed in 1920,” said Phyllis Wogan, museum curator. “Morganton's First National Bank had $475,880 worth of national currency printed between its charter in 1900 and 1935. It says Morganton First National Bank on its face. There is one large frame with 15 pieces of currency, (including) six vintage $1 bills and nine pieces of fractional currency. The largest frame contains 50 pieces of fractional currency in denominations of 5, 10, 15, 25 and 50 cents. They were issued following the Civil War, when precious metals for coins were in short supply.”
Marsha explained the collection was started by her father-in-law, former Morganton Mayor Harry Lee Riddle.
“He was very proud of that Morganton note, the $10,” Marsha said. “He said, ‘If you keep that, you’ll always have $10.’ He worked in the banking business for a good number of years, so I’m sure he came across things that he thought were important to him or valuable, and he decided to collect.”
Iverson (Sr.) inherited the unique currency when Harry died.
“It hung in Magnolia (their home) since 1974 or 1975, upstairs right outside our bedroom, where Iverson saw them every morning when he got up and when he came in,” Marsha said.
She had to decide what to do with the collection after her husband died in 2017.
“He gave no direction as to what he wanted done with it,” Marsha said. “I decided its home should be in the museum, so everybody could see and enjoy part of his collection.”
Wogan said the museum has taken great pains to make sure the exhibit is secure.
“We have taken every precaution to protect them from theft,” Wogan said. “They were professionally re-framed, there are anti-theft devices that bolt the frames to the wall and a security camera aimed at them 24/7.”
The display includes a photograph of Harry and Iverson Sr.
Judge Claude Sitton, executive director of the museum, shared his appreciation to the Riddle family for donating the collection.
“It’s something that citizens of Burke County can enjoy for years to come,” Sitton said. “It’s a great collection, and being local, we’re glad to have it. We hope people will come in to see it and bring their kids in to see it, because no one else has anything like that in Burke County, in my opinion.”
For information on the exhibit, call the History Museum at 828-437-1777.
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.