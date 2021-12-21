Family donates collection of historic currency for exhibit

Iverson (Sr.) inherited the unique currency when Harry died.

“It hung in Magnolia (their home) since 1974 or 1975, upstairs right outside our bedroom, where Iverson saw them every morning when he got up and when he came in,” Marsha said.

She had to decide what to do with the collection after her husband died in 2017.

“He gave no direction as to what he wanted done with it,” Marsha said. “I decided its home should be in the museum, so everybody could see and enjoy part of his collection.”

Wogan said the museum has taken great pains to make sure the exhibit is secure.

“We have taken every precaution to protect them from theft,” Wogan said. “They were professionally re-framed, there are anti-theft devices that bolt the frames to the wall and a security camera aimed at them 24/7.”

The display includes a photograph of Harry and Iverson Sr.

Judge Claude Sitton, executive director of the museum, shared his appreciation to the Riddle family for donating the collection.