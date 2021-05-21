Family installs Little Free Library on church grounds

VALDESE — A local family recently completed a project to share their love of reading with their church community.
The Isenhour family of Connelly Springs held a ribbon-cutting for the new “Little Free Library” on Wednesday, April 21, at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Valdese.
Inspired by their oldest daughter Emma’s love of reading, the family built the library box during the winter and installed it in the church’s parking lot. Emma will serve as the library steward, checking on the box and keeping it stocked with books.
“Emma is my oldest daughter,” Tynessa Isenhour said. “When she was 5, she was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor.”
She said the treatments Emma had to undergo for the brain tumor left her with significant brain damage.
“Emma is 22, but she’s not able to read on a level that a 22-year-old would read on,” Isenhour said. “She’s on a beginning reader level, but when you read things to her, she can remember things in the story line that amazes me.”
Billing itself as “the world’s largest book-sharing movement,” Little Free Library is a nonprofit that builds community and expands book access through a global network of volunteer-led little libraries. Little Free Library boasts thousands of library boxes worldwide, including one at the South Pole. Most little free libraries are around 2-feet wide and hold a few dozen books, but the dimensions capacity can vary.
“When Emma graduated in 2020, we were trying to find something for her that she would enjoy doing,” Tynessa Isenhour explained. “We had seen these little libraries when we would travel, so we started researching them, and we decided that she could be the steward of one of these little libraries.”
She said that serving as the steward will be an important accomplishment for Emma, giving her a way to give back to her community. For Emma, taking care of a library is the perfect job. She explained that reading has always been a vital family bonding activity in her home, especially between her and her father, Michael.
“Me and my daddy have been reading together ever since I was a baby,” she said. “Right now, we’re in the middle of a Nancy Drew book.”
The Isenhours hope their Little Free Library will pass this spirit of family togetherness onto others in their community, especially those who may not be able to afford to buy books.
“I wanted to do the Little Free Library so other kids in Valdese can have books to read,” Emma said. “Not all moms and dads can afford books for their kids, so that got me to think that we could put up a library in Valdese, so the kids that don’t have money get to read books.”
As members of Cornerstone Baptist Church, it was important to the Isenhour family to be able to place their library in the church’s parking lot. Tynessa said faith and their church family’s support have been critical sources of strength for her family.
“There were times when Emma was going through her treatment that if it hadn’t been for the support of our church family, I don’t how we would have made it through,” she said. “The church was definitely the hands and feet of Jesus to us.”
She hopes that as word about the library spreads, it will help the church extend the love and concern they share with one another out into the larger community.
“Our first job as Christians is to minister to people that are hurting and help them physically,” Tynessa said. “Then we can say, ‘I’m doing this because I’m a Christian and I want to love you like Jesus would love you.’”
Emma hopes the Little Free Library is just the beginning of her ministry to promote reading and family togetherness throughout Burke County. She and her family already have plans for another Little Free Library in Longview and are considering other locations that can benefit from a book-sharing hub.
“We’re planning on putting another one up at the church in Longview,” Emma said. “But we have to talk with Pastor Ken first.”
She also hopes to put a third library up at her grandmother’s church if she can get permission for it.
“I might be the head librarian of three little libraries,” Emma said.