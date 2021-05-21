Family installs Little Free Library on church grounds

“When Emma graduated in 2020, we were trying to find something for her that she would enjoy doing,” Tynessa Isenhour explained. “We had seen these little libraries when we would travel, so we started researching them, and we decided that she could be the steward of one of these little libraries.”

She said that serving as the steward will be an important accomplishment for Emma, giving her a way to give back to her community. For Emma, taking care of a library is the perfect job. She explained that reading has always been a vital family bonding activity in her home, especially between her and her father, Michael.

“Me and my daddy have been reading together ever since I was a baby,” she said. “Right now, we’re in the middle of a Nancy Drew book.”

The Isenhours hope their Little Free Library will pass this spirit of family togetherness onto others in their community, especially those who may not be able to afford to buy books.

“I wanted to do the Little Free Library so other kids in Valdese can have books to read,” Emma said. “Not all moms and dads can afford books for their kids, so that got me to think that we could put up a library in Valdese, so the kids that don’t have money get to read books.”