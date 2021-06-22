Family mud run to return to Morganton

The event will take place at the Bennick Compound, a private motocross track located at 5372 Roy McGalliard Ave. in Morganton. The venue has super slick muddy hills that make the course super unique, the website said.

Garcia emphasizes that the Ohana Mud Run is meant to be a fun obstacle course for friends, family members and more of all ages to compete and have a great time working as a team.

“The event is open to everybody,” said Garcia. “I think that's one of like the cool things about the event is we have people from all walks of life from the super warriors to the people who are like I'm just going to get up off the couch and I'm going to do this and this is going to be my thing. So I would definitely say that it's really positioned for fun … there's no pressure with the event, that's one of the big things, like it's noncompetitive.

“In comparison with some of the other obstacle runs out there that are three miles, five miles and longer, this one is one mile. It's one mile with 16 different obstacles. Some people walk it, some people run it and some people carry each other, just whatever goes.”

People ages 4 and up are allowed to participate in run. Garcia emphasized that the obstacles are available for those young and old to have fun in the mud while working as a team.