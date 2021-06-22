Family mud run to return to Morganton

The Morganton community has a chance to get down and dirty as the annual Ohana Mud Run returns in-person this summer.
The Ohana Mud Run is back and will be held on Aug. 7 at the Bennick Compound in Morganton for all friends and families to enjoy.
The event is a 1-mile run that includes 16 team-based obstacle courses for participants to endure. The obstacles include rope crawls, large mud hills, a river tubing section, large sprinklers, inflatables and much more, according to the Ohana Mud Run website, ohanamudder.com.
Alex Garcia, Rotary of Morganton member and founder of Alivecubed, is excited they are able to host the event this year and is looking forward to seeing members of the community participate.
“It's still going to be the same super fun event, as far as obstacles and sprinklers and river tubing section and all that kind of stuff,” said Garcia. “We are making some adjustments, just with the way people line up, just to allow more space. That's really the biggest change is just to allow space and time with our intervals, just to make sure that you know those precautions are in place. We are still expecting say anywhere from 500 to 1,000 people, is kind of what we're looking at.
“Everything else is the same. We will have some technical obstacles this year that we're working on. We're working on a Tarzan swing right now and just building some of these things, but all in all it's going to be pretty consistent with the years past, just a little bit more spacing at the start.”
The event will take place at the Bennick Compound, a private motocross track located at 5372 Roy McGalliard Ave. in Morganton. The venue has super slick muddy hills that make the course super unique, the website said.
Garcia emphasizes that the Ohana Mud Run is meant to be a fun obstacle course for friends, family members and more of all ages to compete and have a great time working as a team.
“The event is open to everybody,” said Garcia. “I think that's one of like the cool things about the event is we have people from all walks of life from the super warriors to the people who are like I'm just going to get up off the couch and I'm going to do this and this is going to be my thing. So I would definitely say that it's really positioned for fun … there's no pressure with the event, that's one of the big things, like it's noncompetitive.
“In comparison with some of the other obstacle runs out there that are three miles, five miles and longer, this one is one mile. It's one mile with 16 different obstacles. Some people walk it, some people run it and some people carry each other, just whatever goes.”
People ages 4 and up are allowed to participate in run. Garcia emphasized that the obstacles are available for those young and old to have fun in the mud while working as a team.
“This is a super, super fun event and that it's one of those events that you'll probably remember for the rest of your life,” said Garcia. “When the event was initially created, we were thinking about adults, but then we were like ... we have to make this like amazing for the kids. So we had these giant sprinklers that shoot like literally like 200 feet in the air … Everything's super muddy and a lot of adults aren't exactly like excited about getting in the mud ... once they get in and they like it, they’re like okay this is fun.
“It's really positioned to just lighten up the child in each of us. If somebody is considering this event and they're like, it's going be too hard or anything like that, just don't think about that. This is just super fun you will feel great when you're done.”
The Ohana Mud Run ticket prices vary depending when you purchase them. The closer to the event that you purchase your tickets, the higher the prices will be.
“Pricing as of June 22, is $32 per person and will gradually increase as the event gets closer,” said Garcia.
“The next ticket price increase will be July 2 and the price will continue to rise every two weeks after that.”
It is $10 per car to park, but spectators will be able to watch the mud run for free. In order for participants to receive a 'finishers' T-shirt, they must register by July 26. Participants are encouraged to register early since the event has sold old in prior years, the website said.
There will be a cleanup and changing station available at the venue, but participants are encouraged to bring towels and a change of clothes, the website said.
All proceeds from the Ohana Mud Run will be going back to The Rotary of Morganton and Alivecubed to create life enrichment scholarships and assist foster care families in the community.
“Between The Rotary of Morganton and Alivecubed, we are raising this money to pour back into the community,” said Garcia. “We have a focus also on foster care and supporting foster care families … In years past we put together supply bags with everything that these families, like care bags that these families could use. Especially the new families coming together and it was just like a list for them. There are a multitude of things done in the community as well.”
The Ohana Mud Run will be sponsored by the Rotary Club of Morganton and Alivecubed. For more information on the Ohana Mud Run or to register for the event, visit ohanamudder.com.
