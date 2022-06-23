Family opens firearm training, gun shop in Long View

LONG VIEW — The Church family has been in the business of teaching concealed carry and advanced firearms classes for almost nine years, but this year they added a brick-and-mortar storefront to their arsenal.

Lead the Way Tactical Firearms Training LLC opened its location at 3765-A U.S. 70 S.W., Hickory, a few months ago, offering a variety of handguns, shotguns and rifles, along with knives and other tactical gear, said Mike and Chastity Church.

They first got into the business when their sons, now 19 and 15 years old, picked up an interest in airsoft guns at the Jamestown Flea Market. The boys played football and needed something to fill their down time between seasons.

After getting used to the guns, Chastity decided she wanted to learn how to shoot and took a concealed carry class from a state trooper in Caldwell County, Mike said.

The business started out with Mike offering concealed carry and advanced classes to people, and eventually getting his federal firearms license to sell guns out of his home, he said.

They rented the space on U.S. 70 initially for classroom space, but decided to make it a retail site too.

Mike said they want the shop to be welcoming to everyone.

“We noticed, especially when she first started shooting, they kind of want to talk down to ladies,” he said. “Or if you use the wrong terminology, they kind of make you feel bad … we thought, ‘we’re not going to be like that.’ It’s a personal touch with us.”

He’s kept teaching classes for nearly a decade because he likes to see the change in students when they start to feel more comfortable with guns.

“I like to always start the class asking experience,” Mike said. “‘Do you plan on carrying a gun? Are you going to carry it every day?’ And I have a lot of ladies say, ‘Well, no, my husband made me come,’ or, ‘he thinks I need to carry a gun, I’m not into it.’ And like I see, usually about midway through the class, you can see the change in them, and some of the nervousness starts to go out. They start raising their hand, they start asking questions, and they learn that it can be a sporting thing. And unfortunately, nowadays, it’s not a bad idea, especially for ladies, to carry something to protect themselves.”

They said they try to make the concealed carry class, which is a mandatory eight-hour class, a little more bearable, and use examples they’ve encountered in their lives when they teach it.

“We used to use an outdoor farm to qualify all our students just around the corner,” Mike said. “The lady who owns it is 83. She was one of our students, never had a gun in her hand before. She’s very quiet, she’s very, very intelligent. But we use that as an example. If this 83-year-old lady who’s never had a gun before can do it, so can you.”

The store in Long View is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The Churches said they can work with customers for after hours classes and purchases if they reach out on social media. Classes also can be scheduled online at leadthewayfirearms.com.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.