Fares returning to Burke bus routes on Aug. 2

Following 16 straight months of free service, Greenway Public Transportation will reinstate fares for its Burke County flex bus routes on Aug. 2

Aaron Kohrs, a mobility manager/specialist for Greenway, said flex route fares were suspended in late March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a move made by many public transportation groups. Now, they will return for routes in Morganton, Valdese, Drexel and Rutherford College, along with routes in Hickory, Newton and Conover.

“Many transportation agencies across the state and the country switched over to fare-free, having lots of safety precautions to prevent COVID and reducing contact between driver and rider,” Kohrs said. “That’s why we’ve been saying it’s a no-fare day until further notice because we weren’t really sure when the pandemic would be over.

“But at this point, we will go back to fares Aug. 2.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Additionally, fares will return for Greenway’s demand response/paratransit van service in Burke, Alexander, Caldwell and Catawba counties.