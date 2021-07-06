Fares returning to Burke bus routes on Aug. 2

Following 16 straight months of free service, Greenway Public Transportation will reinstate fares for its Burke County flex bus routes on Aug. 2
Aaron Kohrs, a mobility manager/specialist for Greenway, said flex route fares were suspended in late March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a move made by many public transportation groups. Now, they will return for routes in Morganton, Valdese, Drexel and Rutherford College, along with routes in Hickory, Newton and Conover.
“Many transportation agencies across the state and the country switched over to fare-free, having lots of safety precautions to prevent COVID and reducing contact between driver and rider,” Kohrs said. “That’s why we’ve been saying it’s a no-fare day until further notice because we weren’t really sure when the pandemic would be over.
“But at this point, we will go back to fares Aug. 2.”
Additionally, fares will return for Greenway’s demand response/paratransit van service in Burke, Alexander, Caldwell and Catawba counties.
Flex route fares are $1.25 for a single ride, 60 cents for the elderly and disabled, $3 for a one-day pass, $12 for a seven-day pass, $45 for a 30-day pass and $100 for a student pass for a semester. Demand response/paratransit van fares are $2.50 for a single ride and $22.50 for a book of 10 tickets.
Flex routes in Burke County launched as a free service in 2018, and their free status was extended in December 2018 and again in April 2019. Fares finally were installed in August 2019 and remained in effect for about seven months before the coronavirus took hold locally.
Additionally, for those who ride with Greenway in Alexander and Catawba counties, regular bus schedules will return on Aug. 2. The Catawba fixed bus routes that run through Hickory, Newton and Conover will run 5:50 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:45 a.m. to 5:25 p.m. on Saturdays. The flex route for Taylorsville will run 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information about bus schedules, call 828-465-7634 or visit mygreenway.org. And to schedule a ride on or ask questions about the demand response/paratransit van service, call 828-464-9444 or visit the website.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.