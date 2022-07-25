Farm holds Mustang event to socialize horses, educate public

As is the case with many animals, mustangs come with certain stereotypes attached to them. A Burke County farm is working to change that as they train wild and feral mustangs to help facilitate adoption.

To showcase its recent work, LambFarm Horses held a Mustang Mixer on Thursday, July 21. The event had the dual purpose of introducing the farm’s newest horse to the community and providing horses with an opportunity to perform in front of people.

“We do these Mustang Mixers to socialize them,” said James Lamb, owner of LambFarm.

He said in the past, he learned that while the horses might be ready for the obstacles when they get to competitions, they may not be ready to be in front of a crowd.

“One of the things they’re not used to is people and clapping and applause,” he said. “We’ve seen horses that are doing great and as soon as somebody claps for them, they come unglued. They were totally wild, and this is all totally new to them.”

The stars of Thursday’s show was a yearling mustang from California named Koda and his trainer, local 17-year-old Lily Drake. Koda came to the farm from a Bureau of Land Management holding facility only 60 days prior to the mixer as a wild mustang. On Friday, he showcased what he has learned in the past two months in front of nearly 100 people. It was Koda’s first time in front of a crowd.

Despite her age, Thursday night was far from Drake’s first rodeo. As a rider since the age of 5 and trainer since 2017, Drake has trained more than 30 horses. Koda is the first wild mustang she has trained.

“This is my first competition, but I’ve helped James (Lamb),” Drake said. “It’s a big progression, it starts with trust and it ends with trust.”

On Thursday, Drake told the crowd the process has taught her a lot about herself as well.

“(Horses) let me know that I was not a very patient person,” she said. “They also helped me figure out that you can’t form a bond, whether it be with animals or people, you can’t form that bond without a little bit of trust.”

Lily and Koda are training for the Extreme Mustang Makeover event at Fort Worth, Texas, in September. Created and presented by the Mustang Heritage Foundation, the event showcases the progress the horses have made since arriving at their new homes and helps prepare them for adoption and to become what Lamb calls “productive members of society.”

“It’s a good way to find them a home because now they’re gentled, they’re no longer wild and no longer pose a threat and the normal horse person can have them,” he said.

Lamb hopes to be a part of changing the image many people have of mustangs.

“When I thought mustangs, I always thought about scrawny little horses out in the middle of nowhere,” he said. “They’re not. These are beautiful animals. When they get a little feed in them, how they blossom and bloom, some of them are just gorgeous.”

He said a trained mustang can also be a valuable asset.

“Their whole life depends on their survival,” he said. “They’re a lot more aware of their situation; they’re a prey animal. … They’re also hearty because they’ve weeded themselves out. I don’t think I’ve had to ever put shoes on any of my Mustangs because they’re out in the wild.”

During the competition, Koda will take part in three classes — condition and handling, an obstacle trail and a freestyle where Lily and Drake will perform to music for three minutes.

“No matter what, all the horses come out a winner because now they’re socialized and they’re gentled,” Lamb said.

According to Lamb, since Drake is younger than 18, she will not have to ride Koda and will have the option to keep him after the event.

“The adults have to auction them even if they want to buy it back,” he said. “The young horses, they don’t. They belong to the kids.”

Drake said she is proud of how far Koda has already come. She said it took about 20 days before he was willing to trust her enough to touch his face. Then she began working on haltering him. Koda has only 100 days from the time her arrived at the farm to prepare for the show.

“I can’t do anything without trust,” she said. “The first thing I do with him is get to know him before I can start asking anything, so I spend a lot of time in the beginning just hanging out in the stall with him, letting him eat hay near me and then once he was comfortable around me, I got to do more with him, like brushing him.”

During the mixer, Koda performed with seven other horses, letting Drake lead him around the course. He walked on uneven surfaces including a mattress and through several other obstacles unlike anything he likely would have encountered in the wild.

More information about LambFarm Horses and its work training and rehabilitating horses can be found on Facebook @lambfarm.horses. To help Lily Drake pay for her and Koda’s trip to Fort Worth, Texas, visit her GoFundMe at gofund.me/32d9431f.

Lamb said the farm is planning another mixer for Koda on Sept. 1 as a final preparation to help him get ready for the show.