Farmers’ market set to open for season

Musicians scheduled to perform at the market include Butterbeans, Reel-Time Lucy, Patty M., the Morganton JAM program, The Outreach Center’s WOW program, and Alan Darveaux.

“Similar to how HMF books bands for TGIF and the Morganton Festival, our offices takes email submissions from interested bands throughout the year,” Nelson said. “Bookings are done after reviewing submissions, budgets and availabilities.”

Butterbeans will perform from 9-11 a.m. opening day.

The city also has arranged for staff members of the Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina to visit the market throughout the season to provide fun crafts for kids while teaching them ecological principles, such as a “Make Your Own Seed Bomb” project using dirt, water and seeds, and eco-friendly bird feeders.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

People who use SNAP/EBT cards, WIC or senior vouchers at the market will have an opportunity to double the amount they spend there. The market is teaming up with RAFI-USA, in partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, to offer a “Double Bucks Incentive Program.”