Farmers muse on local food system’s ability to mitigate inflation

With the Morganton Farmers’ Market set to open the first week of May, The News Herald asked some local farmers to report how recent rampant inflation has affected their businesses, and to share their thoughts on how the local food system can help keep groceries affordable for area residents.

Bluebird Farm

Bluebird Farm in Morganton produces a variety of organic vegetables and meats. William Lyons, who co-owns the farm with Marie Williamson, pointed out that farms are businesses connected to a complex web of producers of all kinds of products and materials.

“One lesson of the last couple of years of climate variability, COVID-19 pandemic and now a terrible and ridiculous war is that we are all linked together in today’s world,” Lyons said. “If our butcher has a few employees out because they are sick, they get a backlog of work, then we can’t schedule our normal butcher dates, and we run out of meat.

“When drought or winds wreak havoc on Midwestern grain harvests, our feed price is affected. There is grain grown locally, but North Carolina doesn’t have a separate market for corn than the rest of the country, or even the world. If the Midwest is short come harvest time, then everyone is knocking on the North Carolina farmer’s door offering a little more than the last guy for that grain he harvested.

“When fuel prices go up, grain prices rise, fertilizer rises, seeds rise. The international prices for grain, fertilizer and fuel are tied to actions all across the world. All these things will affect the price of food.

“And we strive to pay a fair wage. Farming isn’t the sort of job folks get into to get paid high wages or salaries, but we do need to earn a living like everyone else.”

He noted that farming is still difficult even in the absence of global economic crises.

“Managing even a few different crops or livestock is an incredible task that takes a huge amount of skill, specialized tools and a little luck,” Lyons said. “To grow food requires care of living beings—plants and animals that depend on you—every single day. And so in freezing weather, high winds, rain and snow, and heat and humidity, farmers and farmworkers spend all day in the field.”

He illustrated how a local food system can be vital to the survival of the people it serves.

“Imagine if instead of semiconductors stuck in overseas factories causing an annoying, but totally survivable shortage of new vehicles, it was food stuck out on ships,” Lyons said. “Imagine if we couldn’t get our food, because we relied on the cheaper labor of another country to grow our food. This is an all too real reality in many parts of the world as the invasion of Ukraine continues. So we are grateful we are able to grow food each day and bring this food to local farmers markets.”

He hopes the current economic situation and supply chain issues will inspire people to take steps to produce their own food.

“When you grow and cook your own food, you won’t notice inflation,” Lyons said. “You’ll be too busy sweating, but also too busy listening to the birds, noticing the flowers, watching the bees. And at the end of the day when you buy the food you don’t grow, you will appreciate the hard work and effort it takes to create flavorful and nutritious food.”

Knob Hill Goat Dairy

Bill Lattimore, who co-owns Knob Hill Goat Dairy in Connelly Springs with Scott Hester, said the dairy has been somewhat insulated from rampant inflation, since their goats extract most of their food by grazing the land, although the pair has seen the price of feed increase.

Other aspects of the local food system have kept prices steady for them.

“Since our products go directly from the farm to the market, the transportation cost has not significantly changed,” Lattimore said. “Most industries are seeing increases in employee pay rates. Since there are only two of us working the farm and making product, we are not affected by any changes in rates of pay.”

He believes local farmers’ markets can help offset inflation in food costs.

“We think the closer the consumer can get to the producer, the less hands have to handle the product, which helps keep cost down,” Lattimore said. “There are additional programs supplemented by federal grants, like the SNAP program, that most farmers’ markets are using, which help both the consumer and the producers.”

Highlands Family Farm LLC

Highlands Family Farm LLC in Connelly Springs produces a variety of meats. Kristina Mercer, farm manager, explained the factors that affect what they charge for their products.

“Since we began our journey in 2015, we have only raised our prices three times as a reflection of the processing/slaughterhouse prices increasing,” Mercer said. “Despite the increase in market value of the animals, feed costs and processing costs we saw in 2021, we were able to absorb parts of the increase and only raise our prices 25 cents per pound. This was to try to help fill the gaps happening with the food supply chain not being able to keep up with demand during the pandemic.

“In January 2022, all the USDA processing facilities we use significantly increased their charges, which had a huge impact on our pricing. As we continue to see price increases at the grocery store, our pricing will remain consistent with the processing facility charges. We will not fluctuate as the grocers do for supply and demand. We hope the market value and processing will return to a more normal pre-pandemic level in the future.”

In addition to providing food that is affordable, she argued that local farms produce food that is healthier and ethically raised.

“We believe we have a better quality product in taste and appearance without any additional hormones or antibiotics,” Mercer said. “We pasture-raise our animals and provide feed/hay when necessary for weather or each individual animal’s growth/specific needs. We locally source our hay and provide high protein feed with no animal byproducts. We take great care in how our animals are treated so they are healthy and happy while on the farm.”

She emphasized that most farmers are not getting richer when they are forced to charge more for their products.

“Most farmers have a day job, due to the small profits they make from farming,” Mercer said. “Most of that is reinvested back into the farm. It is hard work, but rewarding in many other ways.”

She also believes the local food system is key to sustaining the community.

“By supporting local farmers in your county, you are investing in a local family, and that helps ensure that those offerings are available in the future,” Mercer said.

