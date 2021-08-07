Farmers turn hobby into successful business

CONNELLY SPRINGS - Two local residents navigated the difficult financial and professional challenges they faced during the coronavirus pandemic by expanding their passion for goat farming.
Bill Lattimore and Scott Hester, who own a small farm in Connelly Springs, bought a couple goats several years ago.
“We began milking one goat and experimenting with cheese and soap making,” Lattimore said. “Our herd grew, and a couple years later, we were milking eight and making a large amount of Chevre (goat cheese) every week.
“We had the philosophy that we never wanted anything we were given to go to waste, so we were donating pounds of cheese to the Hickory Soup Kitchen and Burke United Christian Ministries on a regular basis. We saw the potential to turn this into a business when we visited and were inspired by other goat dairies like Ripshin Goat Dairy, owned and operated by Liza Plaster in Happy Valley.”
Then COVID-19 upended their lives.
“When the pandemic hit, I was furloughed from my work in furniture for several months and Scott, who had been traveling to the San Francisco Bay area as a stylist for many years, was suddenly grounded.
“No one knew what the future would be, financially or otherwise. We didn't want to waste the time we were given and didn't want to sit around doing nothing, so to assure our financial future, we put pencil to paper that very week and drew up the floor plans for the dairy and used what we had learned over the past several years about goat farms, dairies and creameries to develop a business plan. We went from concept to market within a year. We were prepared when the opportunity came along and just went with the flow. And we have a lot of folks to thank for their help along the way.”
Knob Hill Goat Dairy LLC includes 30 registered Nubian and Saanen goats sourced from farms in western and central North Carolina. The goats are divided into senior, junior and baby herds.
“We began with Nubian goats because of the high fat content in their milk,” Lattimore said. “Then we started mixing in American Saanens into our herd because of the volume of milk they produce. We hope to develop goats that will give a large volume of high-fat milk.”
The goats eat tree leaves and kudzu, supplemented by alfalfa and grain mixtures provided by their owners.
“Contrary to popular belief, goats can be picky eaters,” Lattimore said. “They are susceptible to parasites, mainly worms, so if their grain drops on the ground, or the kids get the feeding troughs dirty walking in them, they won't eat their feed. It almost like they’re aware that's risky for them.”
They milk the senior goats twice a day in a facility they built from scratch this summer. Each milking session takes about 1 ½ hours from set up to clean up. They pasteurize the milk before transforming it into cheese, which takes 2-4 days, depending on the product. They infuse the cheese with different ingredients to satisfy a variety of tastes.
The dairy is licensed by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The milk is tested monthly for a number of bacteria to be sure it meets safety standards.
“Jody Reed, our local food regulatory specialist from the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, made it very easy to understand and advised us as we built the building, so we would be in compliance with their requirements,” Lattimore said. “They have been a great source of knowledge and information.”
They incorporated agro-tourism into the design of the building and their business model.
“The main hallway has windows into the kitchen or ‘make’ room, so you can see how the milk is processed into cheese, and a glass door at the end of the hallway into the milking parlor so you can see how the milking process takes place,” Lattimore said.
He described what goat cheese is like for those who have never tried it.
“The Chevre we make is pretty mild,” Lattimore said. “The texture and taste is a lot like a mix between cream cheese, with a slight hint of butter and sour cream. It has just the right amount of tang that goat cheese is known for. You can tell by the look on folks’ faces that it's a pleasant surprise when they sample it, which delights us. I have people tell me at the farmers’ market that because of their lactose intolerance, goat cheese is the only cheese they can have and enjoy. Because it is lower in lactic acid than cow’s milk and has a different protein structure, products made from goat's milk are more easily digested.”
In addition to cheese, the dairy also produces soap scented with essential oils.
“Our goat's milk soap is a cold process soap we offer in a range of scents from warmer scents, like honey almond and patchouli, to the cooler, minty scents, like eucalyptus and tea tree,” Lattimore said. “We added activated charcoal to tea tree, and ground oatmeal to other scents for cleansing and moisturizing properties. We also offer an unscented goat's milk soap.”
He explained the benefits of goats’ milk soap.
“When you replace the water used in most soaps with goats’ milk, you are adding fatty acids and cholesterol, which make up a large portion of your skin’s membrane, so you are restoring the lipid barrier of your skin, which retains moisture, reducing the chances of dry skin,” Lattimore said. “Goats’ milk also contains lactic acids, which can help more gently remove the top layer of dead skin and selenium, a mineral shown to support a healthy skin membrane.”
Lattimore and Hester sell their goat cheese at the Morganton, Hickory and Banner Elk farmers’ markets. The soaps are sold directly from the dairy for now, which is currently open by appointment. To schedule a visit, contact 828-442-3275 or knob.hill@yahoo.com.
The owners will move all of their goats into the milking group as they get older, and will let market demand determine whether to expand from there. They hope to grow their team and sell their products in more retail spaces before the holidays.
“We just joined the North Carolina Cheese Trail and have plans to work with 4-H programs to promote goat farming and how it can enrich the land and promote local economic growth,” Lattimore said. “We also want to stay true to our mission statement, which is to focus on taking care of the animals and in turn, they take care of us.”
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.