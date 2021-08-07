Farmers turn hobby into successful business

CONNELLY SPRINGS - Two local residents navigated the difficult financial and professional challenges they faced during the coronavirus pandemic by expanding their passion for goat farming.

Bill Lattimore and Scott Hester, who own a small farm in Connelly Springs, bought a couple goats several years ago.

“We began milking one goat and experimenting with cheese and soap making,” Lattimore said. “Our herd grew, and a couple years later, we were milking eight and making a large amount of Chevre (goat cheese) every week.

“We had the philosophy that we never wanted anything we were given to go to waste, so we were donating pounds of cheese to the Hickory Soup Kitchen and Burke United Christian Ministries on a regular basis. We saw the potential to turn this into a business when we visited and were inspired by other goat dairies like Ripshin Goat Dairy, owned and operated by Liza Plaster in Happy Valley.”

Then COVID-19 upended their lives.

“When the pandemic hit, I was furloughed from my work in furniture for several months and Scott, who had been traveling to the San Francisco Bay area as a stylist for many years, was suddenly grounded.