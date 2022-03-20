Fast-paced basketball – hold onto your seats! Bulldogs, Falcons, Patriots

In 1998, the Patriots returned to Chapel Hill and under the tutelage of Rogers, stomped Pine Forest by a score of 74-59. Players on that team were Nick Collette, Josh Coffey, Brandon Beam and Casey Rogers. They played for or had ties to Oak Hill. Casey was named MVP.

Sixteen years passed before the Patriot men made their joyous trek back to Chapel Hill in 2014. Casey Rogers was the head coach, and they defeated Wilson Hunt in a thrilling game that ended at 59-57. After trailing the entire game, a shot by Kasen Wilson put Freedom ahead with two seconds left on the clock. Sam Stephens, Khris Gardin, Jaron Hemphill and Marcus Wakefield played at Oak Hill or Table Rock. Casey Rogers was a player was MVP from the 1998 team, and he coached Chris Bridges, who received the MVP award in 2014.

Then six years later, the 2020 Western Regional Champion Patriot team won the right to compete once again for a state championship crown. However, because of COVID-19, the remaining final games were halted, with the results ending in sharing co-champion awards with Westover Wolverines, the Eastern Regional champs. Clint Zimmerman was the head coach. Ben Tolbert, Bryce Griffith, Keyvon Hemphill, Savion Pittman and Braedon Lackey were players with ties to Oak Hill and Table Rock.

So, after 107 years of history in the N.C. High School Athletic Association, there were no final games for the deserving teams of the 2019-20 season. Fans and players were disappointed, but safety was first and foremost. But I just bet most were thinking, “We could have won it all.” But no one will ever know.

Debra Leigh Cloer is a lifelong resident of the Oak Hill community and a member of the Morganton Writer’s Group. “I want to give a big thank you to those basketball fans that answered my questions and shared photos,” she said. “I hope I didn’t leave anyone out.” She can be reached at dilclo1111@gmail.com.