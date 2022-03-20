Fast-paced basketball – hold onto your seats! Bulldogs, Falcons, Patriots

As our local basketball season comes to an end and in the midst of March Madness 2022, my memories of decades past men’s teams during the high school years at Oak Hill and then the transition to the Freedom Patriots come to mind.
Most fans enjoyed the fast pace of the men’s teams rather than the rule-restricted games for the ladies. Fifty-six years ago, until 1966, ladies were only allowed to dribble the ball three times and had six players on the court, of which two rovers from each team could travel full court. In the fall of 1971, the ladies’ rules changed to a five-person team with everyone moving full court, which sped up the pace.
Decades ago, I’m sure that many players envisioned themselves developing the skills of Pete Maravich, who averaged more than 44 points per game for the 1969-70 season in the NCAA at Louisiana State University.
A 1991 movie about Maravich depicted him as a young boy that carried a basketball constantly, even taking it to bed at night. He was given the nickname “Pistol” because he shot from the hip. “The Pistol: The Birth of a Legend” tells of a coach’s son who loved basketball attending Needham Broughton High School in Raleigh and who still holds many NCAA records. As much as young players yearned to emulate Maravich for his skills, Peter Press Maravich wished to be remembered as a Christian rather than a basketball player, which is an esteemed quality worthy of emulation.
Oak Hill High School men’s team, coached by Ellis Holcombe, won its Skyline conference tournament championship in 1967. This may have been the first in school history. My brother, Jack Leigh, was a senior forward. The Bulldogs went to the first round playoffs at Gardner-Webb and lost by one point. Jack falls into another fifth-generation of basketball players, starting with our Grandma Taylor, our mom and down to his daughter, Angel, and then her daughter, Sophia, who played for several years.
The 1971 Oak Hill Bulldogs, coached by Terry Rogers, were on top again after a stellar season by winning the Skyline conference and the tournament. The overall record was 15-4. They went to the first-round playoffs and gave it their best.
In the early 1980s, popular warm up music played at various gyms included “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” and, after the visiting team lost, “Another One Bites the Dust,” or “Na na na na, hey hey hey, goodbye.” After 1998, at Oak Hill Bulldog games, “Who Let the Dogs Out?” was played as a pre-game tune when the Oak Hill teams came out on the court.
Freedom High School men’s team with Rogers won its first state championship when it topped Cary at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill with a score of 87-75 in 1994. Several of Oak Hill’s youth league and junior high players went on to be a part of this state championship team. Jason Wright, Patrick Heard, Matt Briggs, Danny Johnson (37 points), Wesley Ervin, Lin Lattimore, Steven Wacaster and Reggie Dorsey were Oak Hill Bulldogs before they became Patriots. This was the year the Freedom ladies won the first of their back-to-back championships.
In 1998, the Patriots returned to Chapel Hill and under the tutelage of Rogers, stomped Pine Forest by a score of 74-59. Players on that team were Nick Collette, Josh Coffey, Brandon Beam and Casey Rogers. They played for or had ties to Oak Hill. Casey was named MVP.
Sixteen years passed before the Patriot men made their joyous trek back to Chapel Hill in 2014. Casey Rogers was the head coach, and they defeated Wilson Hunt in a thrilling game that ended at 59-57. After trailing the entire game, a shot by Kasen Wilson put Freedom ahead with two seconds left on the clock. Sam Stephens, Khris Gardin, Jaron Hemphill and Marcus Wakefield played at Oak Hill or Table Rock. Casey Rogers was a player was MVP from the 1998 team, and he coached Chris Bridges, who received the MVP award in 2014.
Then six years later, the 2020 Western Regional Champion Patriot team won the right to compete once again for a state championship crown. However, because of COVID-19, the remaining final games were halted, with the results ending in sharing co-champion awards with Westover Wolverines, the Eastern Regional champs. Clint Zimmerman was the head coach. Ben Tolbert, Bryce Griffith, Keyvon Hemphill, Savion Pittman and Braedon Lackey were players with ties to Oak Hill and Table Rock.
So, after 107 years of history in the N.C. High School Athletic Association, there were no final games for the deserving teams of the 2019-20 season. Fans and players were disappointed, but safety was first and foremost. But I just bet most were thinking, “We could have won it all.” But no one will ever know.
Debra Leigh Cloer is a lifelong resident of the Oak Hill community and a member of the Morganton Writer’s Group. “I want to give a big thank you to those basketball fans that answered my questions and shared photos,” she said. “I hope I didn’t leave anyone out.” She can be reached at dilclo1111@gmail.com.