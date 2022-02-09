Father and son duo to take the stage at CoMMA

CoMMA Performing Arts Center invites the community to join in as it welcomes Ryan & Ryan to the stage for a concert performance.

The show will take the stage Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $28 each plus sales tax.

Ryan & Ryan is a father-son piano duo that draws upon classic and contemporary music to create enthralling concert experiences. From Rachmaninoff to Gershwin to Billy Joel, Donald and Barron Ryan combine their talents to create a blend of old and new schools.

A native of Trinidad & Tobago, Donald came to the United States to study music, earning degrees from Oral Roberts University and the University of Tulsa. He is well known as a master of diverse styles — evidenced by a diploma from the 9th International Chopin Competition as well as his induction into the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame. Donald has also earned the distinction of being among the most accomplished pianists in the world as a Steinway Artist.