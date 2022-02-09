Father and son duo to take the stage at CoMMA

CoMMA Performing Arts Center invites the community to join in as it welcomes Ryan & Ryan to the stage for a concert performance.
The show will take the stage Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $28 each plus sales tax.
Ryan & Ryan is a father-son piano duo that draws upon classic and contemporary music to create enthralling concert experiences. From Rachmaninoff to Gershwin to Billy Joel, Donald and Barron Ryan combine their talents to create a blend of old and new schools.
A native of Trinidad & Tobago, Donald came to the United States to study music, earning degrees from Oral Roberts University and the University of Tulsa. He is well known as a master of diverse styles — evidenced by a diploma from the 9th International Chopin Competition as well as his induction into the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame. Donald has also earned the distinction of being among the most accomplished pianists in the world as a Steinway Artist.
Given his father’s profession, Barron’s choice of playing the piano is no surprise, and he has been no stranger to the stage since the age of four. He distinguished himself in piano studies at the University of Oklahoma and has been a featured soloist at the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame and the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, among many other venues. Barron has also been a prizewinner in numerous piano competitions, including the Oklahoma Israel Exchange Young Artists Competition in 2011.
As a performing team, Donald and Barron entertain audiences with their skill, expressiveness and love of making music. Their inventiveness, infectiousness, skill and general joy of life make for engaging performances. To sum it up, they make music that inspires.
For additional information and to purchase tickets please contact CoMMA at 828-433-7469 or visit the CoMMA website at commaonline.org.