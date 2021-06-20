Father and son make faithful team - Burke County Notebook

People who know Danny Dixon know how much his father influenced his life.
According to Wikipedia, “Father’s Day is a holiday honoring fatherhood and paternal bonds, as well as the influence of fathers in society.” This story is an example of both.
A well-known and popular employee of Western Piedmont Community College, Danny Dixon was an instructor and Criminal Justice program coordinator for nearly 25 years before his retirement in 2020. The ultimate extrovert, Danny meets no strangers, and his move from Fayetteville to Morganton is a testament to the power of his personality.
After serving in the military and then living a lucrative, but demanding corporate lifestyle for several years, Danny was ready for a simpler, more settled life. One day in 1995, while vacationing in western North Carolina with his wife, Deb, the couple stopped for gas on I-40, Exit 103.
They noticed a sign advertising the Senator Sam J. Ervin Library on the WPCC campus and decided to see the exhibit. Once on campus, Danny asked questions about the college and learned that there was a vacancy for a full-time Criminal Justice instructor.
Wearing a T-shirt, shorts and a baseball cap, Danny decided to check out the Criminal Justice Department. The program coordinator met him, learned about his background and experience, and encouraged him to apply for the position. A few weeks later, Danny was offered the job, and he and Deb moved to Morganton.
When his father, Daniel K. Dixon Sr., retired from a celebrated and illustrious career as chief of police in Fayetteville some years later, he relocated to Morganton to live near his son.
With his dad in Morganton, Danny and Daniel Sr. continued the close relationship they had always enjoyed. As a youngster, Danny’s father had taught him to operate with integrity, to value education and physical fitness, to have a positive attitude, and above all, to be good to people.
Among their many professional and personal exploits together, the father and son duo found great satisfaction in serving the local community through outreach projects with their places of worship, St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and The Outreach Center.
Danny’s service to St. Charles began with security work and landscaping. In addition to volunteering his knowledge of loss prevention to protect the church property, he took pride in grooming the grounds, caring for plants and statuary, and volunteering his truck, trailer and physical labor as needed.
His father, Daniel, alternated church attendance between St. Charles and The Outreach Center. He became active with The Outreach Center’s food distribution program, where he enjoyed taking food to patrons’ cars and praying for them. Danny started helping his dad during food distribution and served alongside him until Daniel became too ill to continue. His dad died on Dec. 26, 2012.
Honoring his father’s memory, Danny continued the work.
Early in the fall of 2020, Danny became involved with a new initiative called the COVID Relief Program. Started by St. Charles parishioner Maureen Dougher, who recently received a 2021 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award for the work, the program provides food for COVID-19 victims, shut-in parishioners, homeless citizens and others experiencing food insecurity.
With this program, Danny picks up food once a week from The Outreach Center and brings it to St. Charles for distribution. Maureen describes Danny as “a joy to work with and an inspiration,” and comments that “he does anything that is asked of him.”
Dr. Holly Johnson of The Outreach Center also recognized Danny’s dedication. She asked him to drive to the Metrolina Food Bank in Charlotte and to Operation Blessing in Bristol, Tennessee once a month to pick up pallets of goods for distribution.
“If I can be used as an instrument to transport food to people, that’s what I’m going to do,” he said, accepting the invitation as a personal calling.
The items Danny carries vary each trip, but often consist of unsold restaurant-quality food. He also transports canned goods, sports drinks, fresh vegetables, water, cookies, diapers and other items.
Danny sees the distribution process come full circle; from pick-up at the food banks to delivery at The Outreach Center to transport to St. Charles to home delivery of sorted boxes.
“Everyone gets something,” he says.
Apart from a random visit 26 years ago, it was not Danny’s intention to move to Morganton.
“We just stopped for gas,” he says.
But he believes it is no coincidence that he is here.
His father taught him the importance of being good to people, and both men have lived out that belief through their work with food distribution.
“I have an inner peace that was stirred by my father, a value” Danny said. “I’m just hoping that other people will get involved [in feeding those in need]. Seeing the looks, especially on the children’s faces, is what it’s about.”
Leslie McKesson is a member of the Morganton Writers Group.