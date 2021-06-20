Father and son make faithful team - Burke County Notebook

People who know Danny Dixon know how much his father influenced his life.

According to Wikipedia, “Father’s Day is a holiday honoring fatherhood and paternal bonds, as well as the influence of fathers in society.” This story is an example of both.

A well-known and popular employee of Western Piedmont Community College, Danny Dixon was an instructor and Criminal Justice program coordinator for nearly 25 years before his retirement in 2020. The ultimate extrovert, Danny meets no strangers, and his move from Fayetteville to Morganton is a testament to the power of his personality.

After serving in the military and then living a lucrative, but demanding corporate lifestyle for several years, Danny was ready for a simpler, more settled life. One day in 1995, while vacationing in western North Carolina with his wife, Deb, the couple stopped for gas on I-40, Exit 103.

They noticed a sign advertising the Senator Sam J. Ervin Library on the WPCC campus and decided to see the exhibit. Once on campus, Danny asked questions about the college and learned that there was a vacancy for a full-time Criminal Justice instructor.