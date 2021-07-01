Father hopes for change after veteran son’s overdose death

Growing up, Kyle Poteat always made his father proud.

He excelled at fishing, shooting and sports — if things had gone differently and he hadn’t injured himself in high school, his father, Jerry Poteat, suspected he might have ended up going to college on an athletics scholarship.

But instead, his path in life took him to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte to study marketing. Then he enlisted in the U.S. Army.

When Jerry first found out his son was going to enlist, he was confused but supportive. Even through the confusion, Kyle made him proud.

“I asked him, ‘Did you tell that sergeant who taught you how to shoot?’” Jerry said. “He just smiled. He had a reputation, he had a reputation. They were on a .50 cal., and the high-powered guns they were using … they told the sergeant, ‘get Po-Teat,’ (they) said. ‘He’ll shoot it.’”

At first, it seemed cool. Maybe even fun, but that didn’t last too long — especially after he was deployed to Afghanistan.