Father hopes for change after veteran son’s overdose death

Growing up, Kyle Poteat always made his father proud.
He excelled at fishing, shooting and sports — if things had gone differently and he hadn’t injured himself in high school, his father, Jerry Poteat, suspected he might have ended up going to college on an athletics scholarship.
But instead, his path in life took him to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte to study marketing. Then he enlisted in the U.S. Army.
When Jerry first found out his son was going to enlist, he was confused but supportive. Even through the confusion, Kyle made him proud.
“I asked him, ‘Did you tell that sergeant who taught you how to shoot?’” Jerry said. “He just smiled. He had a reputation, he had a reputation. They were on a .50 cal., and the high-powered guns they were using … they told the sergeant, ‘get Po-Teat,’ (they) said. ‘He’ll shoot it.’”
At first, it seemed cool. Maybe even fun, but that didn’t last too long — especially after he was deployed to Afghanistan.
“That all changes when you get in a war,” Jerry said. “You wish to hell you was at home … we’d sit there and talk at night, you know, and I sit there and asked him, ‘Son, what was the scaredest you’ve ever been over there?’ He said, ‘Dad, I was scared every day. Every second of every day. If you don’t stay alert, you’re going to die.’”
Like a snowball effect, the trauma of war started to weigh him down.
In 2012, Kyle was set to go on a mission. But at the last minute, for reasons unknown to Jerry, his supervisors told him to stay behind and sent his best friend, PFC Jon Townsend, instead.
Townsend, along with three other soldiers, died during that mission, according to news reports.
Another time, while Kyle and his fellow soldiers were on a mission, they saw a tractor pulling a trailer that was packed full of people. It ran over an improvised explosive device, and they watched as bodies landed everywhere.
When they got to the scene of the explosion, a little girl was crying for help. She died in Kyle’s arms.
Poetic therapy
Kyle turned to poetry to get him through some of the hardships of war.
In “Free of Me,” Kyle detailed the demons he was battling daily.
As I looked out with a cold heart and soulless eyes.
Having lived a life full of heartbreak but truly mostly lies.
I long for the freedom my brothers died and I risked my life for
But others don’t understand why my mind craves more.
More wrongs I can’t right.
More dark tunnels with no light.
More losing me and losing sight
Stop, I tell myself each night.
But time after time I awake to another lie.
As the rain falls it feels like tears upon my shoulders as angels cry.
It’s tough not to feel empty after some things you’ve done.
With God He promises each battle can be won.
So, I look up hands up to the sky and say okay Lord I’ll let them be.
The rain fades, sun shines, and I know I’m finally free of me!
The early days of addiction
The last blow may have been when he was on a mission and his Stryker, an armored military vehicle, hit an improvised explosive device.
Kyle survived, but he ended up with a shoulder injury that required surgery. Jerry said the wrong surgery ended up getting performed, and that made the pain in Kyle’s shoulder worse.
“He was in so much pain. He called me the day after that operation and he said ‘Daddy, I can’t stand this,’” Jerry said. “’I’m in more pain now than I ever was.’ He said, ‘There’s something wrong.’”
He went back to the base hospital and was prescribed numerous pain medications during his visits.
Oxycodone — a narcotic whose creators have been sued for not disclosing its addictive qualities. Tramadol — another prescription pain reliever that has been known to lead to addiction. Naproxen — a medication that can be obtained over-the-counter for inflammation and swelling.
Kyle became addicted to the prescription opioids that relieved his pain.
He first used heroin in November 2013, according to a sworn statement he gave investigators in 2014.
But it caught up to him in February 2014, when a random drug test detected the drug in his system.
He admitted in the sworn statement to using heroin intravenously on Feb. 2, 2014, after buying it from a man he didn’t know in Tacoma, Washington. He told the investigator it was to get rid of the shoulder pain he still had after being injured in Afghanistan.
“How did the heroin make you feel?” an investigator asked Kyle while he was under oath.
“Pain free,” Kyle said.
Regardless, it earned him an other than honorable discharge — something that later would be reversed — and Kyle was sent to live on his own, away from the Army.
Jerry and his brother went to pick up Kyle from the streets in Washington. He had been so severely beaten, he was almost unrecognizable. Jerry said his brother could tell he wasn’t the Kyle they knew anymore.
“My brother, when he got out of the rental car … Kyle was about 30 feet away from us and my brother, Don, said, ‘Jerry, that ain’t Kyle,’” Jerry said. “He hadn’t spoke one word yet and he looked at Kyle and he said, ‘Jerry, that ain’t Kyle.’ I was so damn happy to see he was alive I didn’t care what was going on, but my brother seen it just like that.”
The only thing that mattered, though, was getting him back home.
When treatment isn’t enough
Jerry has piles of medical files chronicling Kyle’s struggle with addiction and treatment.
Boxes are full of items from doctor’s notes from his appointments and lists of medications he received, to papers detailing Kyle’s stint at a mental hospital in Davidson.
In one of the discharge papers from the mental hospital, Kyle wrote that he was worried he wouldn’t be able to keep the dark thoughts clouding his mind.
But he seemed excited to be out of the hospital, and said he was ready, “To experience life as though it were made to live and love like it were our last days alive.”
That will to persevere was clear at times, like when Kyle pulled himself up by his bootstraps and would get back to work — at one point opening his own store in Morganton, Jerry said.
Jerry spoke about the times he had called the Veterans Affairs hospital in Asheville, asking for help and to do something for Kyle. He would end up hospitalized there a couple of times, but never for long. It just wasn’t enough, he said.
Addiction would creep back in around the edges. Paired with PTSD and a traumatic brain injury, something doctors told Jerry left him with little impulse control, it was a recipe for disaster.
Paranoia would settle in — Kyle would tell his father he could hear voices talking about him, trying to get a weapon in his hands.
In April 2018, Kyle found himself back on the wrong side of the law when he was charged for stealing a motorcycle from a shop in Valdese and leading police on three chases in one day.
Then, on May 6, 2019, Kyle died when he overdosed on heroin laced with fentanyl.
Educating families on PTSD awareness
“If I knew everything then that I know now, he’d still be with us because I would’ve got him some professional help,” Jerry said.
But PTSD wasn’t something Jerry was educated about until he had Kyle back home. It wasn’t something he really understood until after Kyle’s death.
“Post-traumatic stress,” Jerry said. “I didn’t know what it was until I dealt with my son.”
He could barely get Kyle to open up about anything. He thought that if he could just get Kyle to give up the drugs for good, he would get be back to normal. But it was deeper than that.
“He was taking the drugs … to medicate what the hell was wrong with him,” Jerry said. “We didn’t know all that, just like I’ve told everybody … if I knew then what I know now, Kyle would still be with us because I would’ve treated it a whole, totally different way. I sure would’ve.”
June is National PTSD Awareness Month, and Jerry is hoping to educate other families on how to help their loved ones struggling with the issue.
“If it helps one person, we’ve got to educate the families on this kind of stuff because they have not a clue what they’re dealing with,” Jerry said. “Just like me.”
Before Mark Meadows left the U.S. House of Representatives to become President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Jerry spoke with him. That culminated in House of Representatives Bill 5440, the “Remembering the Life of Kyle Poteat Act,” getting drafted.
The bill never made it out of committee, but it would have provided additional funding for entities that would provide and coordinate PTSD prevention services to veterans. It would also have better educated families of veterans on what treatment options the veterans have.
While that bill didn’t pass, the Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act of 2019 did, becoming law last year.
It gave guidelines for providing financial assistance to entities that will provide or coordinate suicide prevention services for those eligible and their families.
Regardless of how it’s done, Jerry wants veteran families to avoid making the same mistakes he did — yelling, fighting or giving the tough love treatment.
“There’s veterans dying every day because the families don’t know how to deal with it,” Jerry said. “We did things that was wrong. Absolutely, 100% wrong. We did it out of anger, trying to force Kyle to straighten up.”
He said for family members, it feels like the things their loved one is doing is out of spite, but that’s not the case.
“When you’re talking to them, if you’re a spiritual person and you believe in Satan, when you’re talking to them, you’re not talking to your loved one, your daughter or your son, you’re talking to Satan,” Jerry said. “And you can’t argue with Satan. You just can’t, so be very humble around them.”
Knowing what to do is important, but so is knowing what not to do.
“Their mind’s not right, even though we think if they’d just buckle down and tighten their boots up and be a man or whatever, that’s not how this stuff works,” Jerry said. “I want to educate the family members and the loved ones on what not to do. It’s really important to know what to do, but I can really educate them on what not to do. Getting on them or fussing at them or raising hell, and you becoming out of control. That drives them deeper.”
If he could talk to Kyle again, he’d reassure him.
“KP, hang in there,” Jerry said. “I’ll be seeing you soon.”
Visit www.ptsd.va.gov for resources dealing with PTSD. For information on substance abuse, visit www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/mental-health-and-substance-abuse.
