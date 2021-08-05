Father’s EMS career inspires son’s service

“That was a wonderful feeling, to know that you’ve made a difference in someone’s life,” Michaels said. “The big thing with this business is you’re not trying to save the world. You’re trying to save what’s important right now. People are calling you and that’s the worst day of their life, and you’re there. We’re not a (knight on a) white shining horse, but we’re there for our community.”

When they’re responding to calls like that one, firefighters have some advantage in that they don’t have to worry about the stigma that law enforcement officers often face at scenes.

“We love our law enforcement people, we absolutely do, but when they go to a call, people have presumptions,” Michaels said. “They’re going to go to jail, they’re going to do whatever. When we go, there’s no presumptions. They know why we’re there, 100%.”

Michaels said there are good days and bad days, but for anyone who wants to help others — no matter their abilities — their local fire department is the place for them.

He gave the example of his partner, Quinn, who can’t be a firefighter or first responder because of medical issues.