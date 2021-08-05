Father’s EMS career inspires son’s service

Triple Community Fire Lt. K.D. Michaels grew up around emergency services because of his dad’s career with Burke County EMS.
When his dad died in 1999 from cancer, he decided it was his turn to give it a go.
He got started with the junior firefighter program at Glen Alpine Fire Department, eventually ending up at Triple Community Fire Department in 2009. He’s moved around to different departments a couple of times over the years, but came back to Triple last October.
“Everybody talks about the adrenaline that you get, that we’re all adrenaline junkies and we want to go do stuff,” Michaels said. “And yeah, to a point that does make you feel a little bit alive, but I really enjoy doing something for my community. It’s a way to make a difference that’s not normal.”
In about two decades of serving the communities he’s lived in, Michaels said he’s had multiple calls where people came back to express their gratitude for the department.
A recent example was a call for someone having an anxiety attack, he said. The person had walked into the woods and was sitting on a hill, but responders, including Michaels, were able to walk into the woods, talk to the person and help them calm down before helping them out of the woods.
About a week and a half later, Michaels said the person came to the department to express their gratitude, giving them a big card and offering to help however they could for the care they showed on the call.
“That was a wonderful feeling, to know that you’ve made a difference in someone’s life,” Michaels said. “The big thing with this business is you’re not trying to save the world. You’re trying to save what’s important right now. People are calling you and that’s the worst day of their life, and you’re there. We’re not a (knight on a) white shining horse, but we’re there for our community.”
When they’re responding to calls like that one, firefighters have some advantage in that they don’t have to worry about the stigma that law enforcement officers often face at scenes.
“We love our law enforcement people, we absolutely do, but when they go to a call, people have presumptions,” Michaels said. “They’re going to go to jail, they’re going to do whatever. When we go, there’s no presumptions. They know why we’re there, 100%.”
Michaels said there are good days and bad days, but for anyone who wants to help others — no matter their abilities — their local fire department is the place for them.
He gave the example of his partner, Quinn, who can’t be a firefighter or first responder because of medical issues.
“My partner, Quinn, he’s a computer engineer,” Michaels said. “(He’s) great at it ... Well, you can’t, operationally, go out and be able to run medical calls because you can’t drive, you can’t do that, but because he’s an IT nut. Now he can go through and he helps with our computer systems. He’s donated thousands of dollars’ worth of software stuff, hardware, servers, things like that. He handles all of that.
“There are places for people here if you want to be at a department, you want to give back to your community, there are ways for you to do that. You don’t just have to be a fireman, you don’t just have to be a first responder.”
Giving back to the community isn’t the only draw to being a firefighter for Michaels.
Members become like a second family to each other, and often celebrate holidays and different milestones together, like the 60th anniversary the department will celebrate later this month.
That celebration alone proves the kind of relationships the firefighters forge with each other — some that cross state lines. Michaels said members of sister departments as far away as Kentucky are hoping to come down to help celebrate.
“You’re bringing the people from outside in who are going to be able to share in our joy,” Michaels said. “That’s why we’re here. That’s literally why we’re here. We’re a brotherhood, we’re a sisterhood, we accept anyone. Just because you may be of a different lifestyle or of a different color, none of that matters. What matters is that sense of family.”
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.