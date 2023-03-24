It’s something that’s been talked about for more than 20 years, and while it appears more likely to happen now, a passenger train line connecting Asheville to Salisbury and points in between is still years off.

Carolina Association for Passenger Trains, which says it is an independent organization of citizens dedicated to the improvement and expansion of passenger rail service within the Carolinas, says a western line connecting the two cities is about seven to 10 years away.

Martin Wheeler, president of Carolinas Association for Passenger Trains, said in a March organization newsletter there would be stops in Valdese and Morganton along a western rail line. Other stops would include Asheville, Black Mountain, Old Fort, Marion, Hickory, Conover, Statesville and Salisbury, he said. CAPT adopted a resolution on Feb. 28 supporting the Asheville to Salisbury line.

Three roundtrips a day is proposed for Asheville-Salisbury Line that would span 139 miles, Wheeler said in the newsletter. The final draft feasibility study for resumption of rail service between Asheville and Salisbury is expected to be ready in a few more months, said Lauren Haviland, an NCDOT spokesperson, but there has not been a definite date set for release.

Wheeler said the North Carolina Department of Transportation also is including the Asheville-Salisbury corridor as one of 13 rail corridors it’s asking the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) to include in its Railroad Identification Program. The program is designed to speed the creation of additional rail passenger routes across the country, he said.

Wheeler said the federal infrastructure law, formally known as the American Reinvestment and Recovery Act, passed last year is expected to fund the lion’s share of planning and design costs.

It was April 2021 when Amtrak released a 15-year plan for its system if President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill was approved. The American Reinvestment and Recovery Act was approved and it slated $66 million for railroads, according to a January fact sheet from The White House. Of that, $22 billion will go directly to Amtrak, including $16 billion for the National Network and $6 billion for the Northeast Corridor, according to The White House.

Amtrak’s 15-year plan included a map that showed the company would add a line that would service communities from Salisbury to Asheville. Adding a train line along the corridor has been talked about since at least 1999 by the state and train advocates.

Wheeler said when building and operating the new routes, a maximum of 20% from local/state dollars would be required to match federal funds. After implementation, up to six years of continuing federal assistance is possible, he said.

Economic development, tourism and job creation will benefit through the enhancement of rail passenger service, CAPT noted in its resolution.

In March 2019, the city of Morganton and town of Valdese councils both approved resolutions supporting a statewide initiative for legislative funding to re-establish passenger train service in the western part of the state.

Four years ago, the Western North Carolina Rail Committee Inc. said one of its focuses is to re-establish a passenger rail connection to western North Carolina beginning with AMTRAK Thruway Bus Service between Asheville and Salisbury as a first-step toward launching a dedicated train to serve the communities along the route.

Wheeler said in the newsletter that preliminary figures indicate that 100,000 local trips could be generated, with an additional 150 to 290 thousand offline connections possible by 2045. Total capital cost of the project is projected at $665 million, with an annual operating cost of $7.3 million to $10 million, he said.

The Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with other regional leaders, formed the Western North Carolina Rail Corridor Committee in March 2000 to promote restoration of passenger rail service to the foothills and mountains of North Carolina and to provide assistance and support to the department, according to information with the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The committee consists of stakeholders and representatives from communities along the proposed route between Salisbury and Asheville, the information said.

In 2017, the committee was reconstituted and incorporated as the Western North Carolina Rail Committee, according to information from Buncombe County government.

The last train to run between Asheville and Salisbury was in 1975.