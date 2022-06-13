Federal policy change ends free school lunches for some Burke students

Federal COVID waivers which have provided free school lunches to all students regardless of income for the last two years, are set to expire on June 30.

The waivers, initially implemented by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in March 2020, had been renewed several times over the past two years, but were not included in the $1.5 trillion spending bill passed by congress and signed into law by President Biden in March.

In Burke County, this policy shift means a return to paid school lunches for some local families. For the 2022-23 school year, the Burke County Board of Education decided to freeze student meal prices at their pre-COVID levels at $2.60 for elementary students and $2.85 for secondary students. The board plans to take any shortfalls out of the fund balance which currently stands at $3.6 million.

“If the money is there and it’s available and there’s a use for it, I say use it,” board member Don Hemstreet told The News Herald.

Seth Hunt agreed, calling potential price increases a “big stressor” on working families.

“With a substantial rainy-day fund, this is a cost I truly believe we can sufficiently offset and absorb,” he said.

In addition to financial concerns, the federal policy change also means a return to filling out school meal applications to determine eligibility for free and reduced lunch prices. According to NCDPI, 58% of Burke County students were eligible for free or reduced lunch during the 2019-20 school year.

BCPS Public Relations Officer Cheryl Shuffler said the district can begin taking applications on July 1.

“We’re going to really hit it hard with marketing,” she said. “We’re going to make it as easy as possible to fill out the forms.”

Shuffler said applications will be available on the district’s website, through email and text message links that will be sent out to parents this summer and at the BCPS central office at 700 E. Parker Road. Shuffler also said parents will be able to fill out applications at the summer food truck feeding sites and the district will have someone available at the sites to assist with the application process.

According to Shuffler, it is important for parents to fill out these applications whether or not they think they might be eligible for free or reduced lunch. She said that in addition to determining a family’s eligibility for financial help with school lunches, the applications also determine the district’s eligibility for various grants and other sources of funding in other areas.

“Not only does it save parents money, but it also helps the district with funding,” she said. “There are a lot of grants and funding that are tied into our free and reduced numbers.”

Some of the potential sources of funding tied to free and reduced lunch numbers cited by Shuffler include:

Each individual school's Title I funding

Support staff and parent educator salaries

Instructional technology, programs and software subscriptions

Professional development for staff members.

Snacks for before and after school programs.

Child Nutrition Marketing Specialist Bethany Collier said qualifying families can also receive benefits toward P-EBT, discounts or waivers for college applications and discounts on academic tests like SAT and ACT.

Summer meal programs this summer and school breakfast for the upcoming school year are unaffected by the federal policy changes and will remain free.

Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com.