Female athletes shine in annual competition

Despite her championship pedigree, Vleck is always finding ways to do better. She is an avid weightlifter and runner, and she was even going to try out for the U.S. Olympic Team, but decided against it, since it was too expensive. She credits her improvement on her fellow athletes, who support one another and provide a family-like atmosphere as they travel to compete against each other at Highland Games across the country.

“This is a good fit,” she said. “You get to travel the world, meet a whole bunch of different people and make some lasting friendships that you otherwise wouldn’t have.”

The scene at the games was strikingly different just five years ago when there only three women competing in the festival’s first-ever women’s heavy athletics competition. The expansion of the event to include world-class athletes like Vleck, can be due in large part to Amanda Ford, who was one of the first females to throw on Grandfather Mountain.

“We did a trial to see how it would go, and we won over the crowd pretty good,” Ford said. “So we started inviting more women, and now we have a lot of pro athletes out there. It’s pretty impressive.”