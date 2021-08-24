Festival fitness event set for Saturday morning

Runners can test their endurance during the Historic Morganton Festival’s annual Sunrise Run on the Catawba River Greenway, presented by Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge.
It will take place on Saturday morning along a beautiful stretch of the Greenway system. DJ Aaron Mirtsching will be onsite to get the blood pumping bright and early Saturday morning. So, whether guests are a runner or just part of the support group, there will be fun for all.
Runners and walkers of all ages can compete in the 5k, 10k, Fun Run and Student Fitness Challenge.
Trophies are awarded to overall winners in each race with medals going to first-, second- and third-place male and female winners in the following age categories for the 5k and 10k: 10 and younger, 11-14, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-79 and 80-plus. And in the Fun Run/Student Fitness Challenge: 5 and younger, 6-7, 8-9, 10-11, 12-13 and 14-plus.
To register, go to morgantonfest.org or call 828-438-5252 for an application.
The most popular and highly anticipated Student Fitness Challenge will see Burke County students run for their school at 9:30 a.m. This challenge is offered to Burke County elementary and middle schools and is an opportunity to garner $200 for their physical education programs by having at least 10 participants complete the sunrise one-mile Fun Run/Walk. The school with the most students will receive an additional $500 for its program. Students must have registered through their PE teachers or online to reserve their spot.
Preregistration and packet pickup for all racers will occur at the race site in Catawba Meadows Park between 5-6 p.m. on Friday by following the signs.
After the race, guests should be sure to stop in downtown Morganton and attend the “Historic Morganton Festival Weekends: Tradition Upheld, Safely Downscaled,” where the whole family can experience a variety of arts, crafts, and food.
For details go to morgantonfest.org.