Festival fitness event set for Saturday morning

Runners can test their endurance during the Historic Morganton Festival’s annual Sunrise Run on the Catawba River Greenway, presented by Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge.

It will take place on Saturday morning along a beautiful stretch of the Greenway system. DJ Aaron Mirtsching will be onsite to get the blood pumping bright and early Saturday morning. So, whether guests are a runner or just part of the support group, there will be fun for all.

Runners and walkers of all ages can compete in the 5k, 10k, Fun Run and Student Fitness Challenge.

Trophies are awarded to overall winners in each race with medals going to first-, second- and third-place male and female winners in the following age categories for the 5k and 10k: 10 and younger, 11-14, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-79 and 80-plus. And in the Fun Run/Student Fitness Challenge: 5 and younger, 6-7, 8-9, 10-11, 12-13 and 14-plus.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To register, go to morgantonfest.org or call 828-438-5252 for an application.