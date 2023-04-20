Festival officials hope downtown Morganton will be bursting at its seams this fall when the Historic Morganton Festival returns.

Set for Sept. 8 and 9, the festival is set to take up eight blocks of downtown Morganton, with about 250 vendors and plenty of previous food-favorites returning to the streets of Morganton, said Abby Nelson, assistant director of the Historic Morganton Festival.

Last year, there were only around 100 vendors total, Nelson said.

“We’re growing,” Nelson said. “We’re growing back to what we hope will eventually be pre-COVID event in the years to come, maybe next year.”

This year will feature three stages, with main musical acts taking the stage on the old courthouse square.

Lucas Jagneaux & The Roadshow is a band whose roots lie in northwest Louisiana, though they’ve gained popularity in Texas, with their single “New School” getting featured on Spotify’s Texas Music Now playlist, according to the band’s website. They’ll be taking the stage Sept. 8 from 7:30-9 p.m., Nelson said.

The Red Clay Strays will be fresh off a tour with country chart-topper Dierks Bentley when they hit the stage at 9:30 p.m. that night, Nelson said. The band describes its music as a blend of classic country, rockabilly and soul with a new era of rock-and-roll.

Saturday night’s performances both promise performances of some of pop and rock-and-roll’s classics.

REV ON The Foreigner Experience is made up of six performers, all based in the southeast, who have all toured across the region with other bands before joining together to form REV ON, according to the band’s website. They’ll take the stage Sept. 9 from 7-8 p.m.

Bohemian Queen will close out the festival Saturday night, paying tribute to Queen with some of the band’s top hits. They have other performances set up along the west coast leading up to HMF in September, according to the band’s website, and they’ll hit the stage from 8:30-10 p.m., Nelson said.

“I am so excited about this year’s event,” Nelson said. “I just really feel like we’ve got stellar talent on Friday and Saturday with Lucas Jagneaux & The Roadshow, Red Clay Strays, REV ON and Bohemian Queen. They are phenomenal artists … they’ve got me amped, and that’s really hard to do when you’re working the event. I wish I could be attending and not having to work.”

Local dance troupes, tumbling acts and martial artists will take to the Pepsi Stage on North Sterling Street throughout the event Sept. 8 and 9, Nelson said.

And for the first time in years, the Kid Zone stage will return with performances designed just for kids, she said.

Rides and games will return again to the festival, and the Teen Zone on North Sterling Street will have activities like obstacle courses, a climbing wall and a mechanical bull to those in middle and high school – and even older than that – entertained, Nelson said.

“Last year it felt new,” Nelson said of the festival’s smaller return last year. “This year we’re back in the saddle again and excited to bring a great, free community event to downtown.”

Festival Director Sharon Jablonski said the festival committee is ready for the return to normalcy.

“To say that we are ready for it to start looking closer to what we’re used to is an understatement,” Jablonski said. “I think the biggest sign of us possibly returning is the sign that our food vendors are coming back. Last year, we struggled to find any food vendor, and then two of the food vendors that were supposed to be there cancelled on us within 24 hours because they couldn’t find help.”

She said they’re trying to grow the festival back to its pre-pandemic status gradually.

“It was scary to grow back too fast too soon,” Jablonski said. “Because again, we didn’t have the support. Food vendors are a major part of any big event like that, and boy did we make the right call last year because we couldn’t have handled any more. The food vendors couldn’t have handled any more people.”

Another thing different this year will be the cancellation of the Sunrise Run.

The 5k race usually takes place the Saturday of the festival, but Jablonski said participation hit an all-time low last year for the race, and it was causing the festival to lose thousands of dollars.

“We’ve opted to pass on it and really go back to our roots, if you will, and focus on the downtown area and the festival,” Jablonski said. “I hope that we can make the most out of the footprint that we’re going to be in downtown.”

She said she’s looking for art installations and other things that will enhance people’s enjoyment of the downtown area while they’re attending the festival.

To learn more about the festival, including acts slated for performances and how to become a craft vendor, visit www.morgantonfest.org.