Festival takes advantage of town's natural beauty

VALDESE — The town of Valdese hosted a weeklong festival designed to display the natural beauty of the community’s parks and showcase the talents of plein air artists from across the region.

A collaborative effort between The Rock School Arts Foundation, the town of Valdese and Friends of Valdese Rec, the inaugural Paint in the Park plein air art festival was held Sept. 10-17. Plein air painting, named after a French phrase meaning outdoors, is a style in which artists complete their entire works of art in public outdoor spaces rather than in a studio.

The Valdese plein air festival drew 28 artists from across North Carolina and Tennessee to Valdese Lakeside Park and McGalliard Falls Park to compete for cash and prizes valued at more than $1,000. According to Helen Tueffel, a Rock School Arts Foundation board member, the event’s concept fits perfectly with the natural beauty of Valdese and its parks.

“We think it just makes sense to bring more people to the area to participate in something that’s a cultural event,” she said. “This is a nice way to show off our scenery, our hospitality and the quaint main street feel of the town of Valdese.”

She said plein air is also a perfect set up to foster conversation and interaction between artists and other park visitors.

“We did encourage people to find the artists and talk to them about their work,” Teuffel said. “One of the artists said that one of her favorite things was having people stop by and ask her what she was painting and what kind of painting she was doing.”

While prizes were awarded at a reception at the Old Rock School on Sept. 17, Tueffel said it was important to her and other event organizers that the event also be accessible to those with little or no plein air painting experience.

“Our brand, if we’re going to start developing one, is going to be around that idea of, ‘this is for artists, but you don’t have to be an experienced plein air artist,” Teuffel said. “This is a great place to start out if you’ve never done this before.”

She said seven of the festivals’ 28 artists were participating in their first plein air event including a local mother-daughter team and the event’s youngest participant, 16-year-old Kadence Taylor.

“She won one of the People’s Choice awards,” Teuffel said. “She’s only 16 years old, and she did a beautiful painting of the mill wheel (at McGalliard Falls). The colors are incredible.”

In addition to first timers, the competition also featured experienced artists from as far away as Mount Airy and Jonesboro, Tennessee.

“We actually had a few folks who rented out Airbnb’s and made a little vacation out of it,” she said.

Plans are already in the works for a second annual festival which will take place in September of 2023. Teuffel said the location and concept will remain the same, but the name will change to The Valdese Plein Air Festival.

With the new name, organizers also plan to add new elements to the week’s itinerary from workshops to children’s art events. Teuffel said the goal is to include the artists’ families, as well as to engage the community and keep the event accessible to everyone from professionals to beginners.

“We just want to make it better for the artists and their family and their friends every year,” Teuffel said. “It’s a public location, it’s a lot of fun and the fall colors are a perfect time – we hope more people will want to do it.”