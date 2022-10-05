Festival to feature music, food, vendors

GLEN ALPINE -- The town of Glen Alpine is bringing back a fun event that has been on hold during the coronavirus pandemic.

The town will present its annual Fall Festival from 5-10 p.m. Friday on Linville Street, according to Melissa Lalonde, Glen Alpine town clerk. The free event will feature live music, vendors, bounce houses for kids and a variety of tasty treats.

Visitors to the festival will be entertained by the sounds of the band Fox & Company.

“This band typically plays covers of dance-oriented music from a variety of genres, including classic rock, southern rock, country rock, country, soul, blues, R&B, beach, shag, oldies and top 40 hits,” Lalonde said. “We have around 25 vendors, including crafts, seasonal crafts, Stidham's Axe throwing, pottery, shirts, cups and a variety of more.”

Chick-fil-A will be onsite selling meals, and the Glen Alpine police and fire departments will sell BBQ plates. The Green Wave restaurant will be open and offer outdoor seating.

“Other vendors will be providing items for your sweet tooth, such as flavored ice, snow cones, cotton candy, pretzels and more,” Lalonde said.

The festival was founded more than 20 years ago, sponsored by the fire department, ladies’ auxiliary and local merchants, according to a previous News Herald article.

Lalonde invited people to stop by the festival Friday and have a good time.

“This is the first time we've had our festival since pre-COVID, and we are super excited,” she said. “We encourage everyone to come out and enjoy some good food, good music and a great night!”