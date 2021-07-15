Festival to offer holiday fun, support nonprofit

The Elves’ Christmas Store at Burke United Christian Ministries invites people to get a dose of holiday fun this weekend.
The store will host its inaugural “Christmas in July” Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Burke Mission Station at 305B W. Union St., Morganton. The free celebration will include Christmas-themed photo opportunities, Christmas crafts, games for kids, a barbecue meal for donations, a 50/50 raffle, a DJ and lots of Christmas decorations available for purchase.
The store, which opened at the ministry's facility in September 2020, carries every kind of Christmas decoration imaginable, many handmade by local crafters.
“We wanted people to know that the Christmas store is here, and that BUCM is here, and the clothing store is here,” said Terre Colabella, store manager, who is organizing the event. “I like to really spread the love and the joy.”
The store has many holiday-themed displays ideal for people wanting to get a family Christmas photo to put on their holiday cards, such as a decorated fireplace, a life-sized Santa reading “The Night Before Christmas” and a full-size wooden sleigh.
“I have a mistletoe stick that I hold over for couples who get in there (in the sleigh), and so they have to kiss under the mistletoe stick,” Colabella said.
For an additional photo opportunity, she has arranged for a 1950s red truck to be in the parking lot during the festival.
“We’re going to have it all decorated with blankets, pillows and trees, so you can get an early Christmas picture there,” she said.
Colabella has a dozen different games planned for children to enjoy, such as a water balloon toss, “Pin the Button on the Elf,” a “Minute to Win It”-style competition and an ugly Christmas sweater decorating contest. Children also will be invited to search for special “surveillance elves” hidden throughout the store and a secret elves’ door. They will be able to decorate their own ornaments to take home. Each child is eligible to win up to three prizes for participating in the games and activities.
When visitors get hungry, they can head over to the ministry's soup kitchen, where a barbecue meal including baked beans, coleslaw and a dessert will be served for donations. Tables will be decked in holiday splendor.
“If clients come, they can eat for free, obviously, but if somebody else comes and they want to donate, we’ll take it,” Colabella said.
Jimmy Allen will serve as DJ outdoors during the event, where cornhole games will be offered and visitors will be able to see a Chesterfield fire truck up close.
In the store, visitors will be treated to a holiday wonderland, with many decorated trees and wreaths surrounding shelves upon shelves of Christmas decorations and supplies.
The store partners with many crafters who Colabella calls her “hidden elves,” who make Christmas decorations and gifts for the store to sell. For instance, a local woodworker makes intricately carved boxes and decorative signs, while another makes wooden lanterns.
Colabella has a display of baskets in one corner so customers can choose one and fill it with items from the store to make their own Christmas-themed gift basket.
The store has handmade bows for sale, and Colabella will put together custom Christmas decorations upon request or help customers fix up old decorations that need a facelift. She hosts Christmas crafting workshops for various community groups, such as seniors, churches and Girl Scout troops. All services are offered in exchange for donations to the ministry, which serves people in need in the community by offering food, clothing and financial assistance.
In addition to all manner of Christmas decorations, the store also offers a selection of adult and children’s Christmas clothing, gift wrap and bags and Christmas-themed books and CDs. An additional room holds fall decorations. Colabella noted that the store tries to be inclusive and carries Spanish-themed decorations to serve the Hispanic community.
She noted how the store has affected the community since opening during the pandemic. Many people bought small, predecorated, battery-operated Christmas trees that the store carried last Christmas to bring some cheer to older relatives under coronavirus lockdowns in nursing facilities.
“They would come in and say, ‘I need something for my mom because I can’t see her,’” Colabella said.
She said ministry clients will often come in to shop or just sit for a while and soak up the holiday ambiance as a way to brighten their day.
“It just makes them feel good,” Colabella said. “They love the smell. I try to hit all the five senses when they come in. It brings me joy to bring them joy.”
The store sometimes offers refreshments, such as gingerbread and cider. Colabella loves to give out candy canes to customers on their way out as well.
She hopes the festival will not only raise awareness of the store and donations for the ministry, but also inspire people to consider volunteering with the ministry. People also can bring donations of Christmas decorations to the store.
She encouraged people to come out Saturday and experience some holiday cheer.
“We just want it to be a good, wholesome family get-together, where they can do something in the summer for fun as a family,” she said.
For information, visit the “Burke United Christian Ministries” Facebook page.
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.