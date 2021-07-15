Festival to offer holiday fun, support nonprofit

She noted how the store has affected the community since opening during the pandemic. Many people bought small, predecorated, battery-operated Christmas trees that the store carried last Christmas to bring some cheer to older relatives under coronavirus lockdowns in nursing facilities.

“They would come in and say, ‘I need something for my mom because I can’t see her,’” Colabella said.

She said ministry clients will often come in to shop or just sit for a while and soak up the holiday ambiance as a way to brighten their day.

“It just makes them feel good,” Colabella said. “They love the smell. I try to hit all the five senses when they come in. It brings me joy to bring them joy.”

The store sometimes offers refreshments, such as gingerbread and cider. Colabella loves to give out candy canes to customers on their way out as well.

She hopes the festival will not only raise awareness of the store and donations for the ministry, but also inspire people to consider volunteering with the ministry. People also can bring donations of Christmas decorations to the store.

She encouraged people to come out Saturday and experience some holiday cheer.