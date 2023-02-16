A local organization is bringing back a popular event celebrating African American history and culture.

The Burke County branch of the NAACP will present its 40th annual Black History Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Collett Street Recreation Center in Morganton. The free event will be held in person for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve decided to move forward with an in-person festival this year with direction from our state office,” said Ruth Roseboro, community outreach liaison for the Burke County NAACP.

The group asks visitors to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols, including wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Members will conduct temperature checks and have a limited supply of masks, as well as gloves and hand sanitizer, at the festival check in.

The theme of this year’s festival is “Preserving the Past with Our Eyes on the Future.”

“So much of our history here in Morganton, Burke County, North Carolina and the United States has been buried, discarded and unknown,” Roseboro said. “We try to teach and inform our community of little-known facts that have helped to shape us all, thus we continue to ‘preserve our past as we continue to look forward toward the future,’ hence our theme.

“For instance, how many of the citizens of Burke County knew about Jonesboro (a historic African American neighborhood in Morganton) or the real Fonta Flora that was flooded to make way for Lake James? Do you know what the ‘Lindy Hop’ is? Do you know what ‘Swing Dancing’ is? These are examples of our past, but the future is always upon us. Just this past weekend, there was an original rendition done on the Seven Mothers — how many people in Morganton/surrounding communities had even heard of these things/people/places? Not many, until we deliberately brought it to light.”

The festival will feature a variety of performers, including the Beam Crew of Willow Tree AME Church, the Lindy Hop Performers (providing both history and instruction) and the Freedom High School Choir. Baba Ayinde, African American Master Drummer and Dancers of Charlotte, will present a special performance.

“Choosing the performers for the festival is always a challenge in that we try to scout and find performers that will appeal to a broad audience while still showcasing African American performers and culture,” Roseboro said. “Even though we call it a Black History Festival, we really intend for the entire community and surrounding areas to attend.”

Music will be provided by DJ Bruce Hawkins. Face Painter Extraordinaire will offer face painting to children in attendance.

William Patrick Avery Happoldt, a local student who has become well-known for collecting blankets for the homeless, is a youth member of the Burke County NAACP. Roseboro said he has won third place in the county speech contest for his age group and will present his speech, “The Undefeated,” at the festival.

“He is a very smart and intelligent young man who has a caring heart,” she said.

Elementary and middle school students will be invited to enter a poster contest.

“The guidelines for the poster contest consist of two pages of instructions, but above all, the presentation needs to be thoughtful and respectful,” Roseboro said.

Visitors will have the opportunity to test their knowledge of Black history with “The More You Know” quizzes. There also will be an “Old School Jams” music contest.

In addition to performers and presenters, the festival will feature more than 50 vendors selling a wide variety of items, including soaps, lotions, crocheted hats and gloves, designer purses, handmade jewelry, tumblers, ethnic clothing, Tupperware, books and original art.

Several food options will be available for purchase onsite, including hamburgers, hot dogs, fish, french fries, cookies, pies, cakes, designer desserts and homemade fruit punch.

Roseboro reflected on how the Burke County NAACP’s Black History Festival has changed over the last 40 years.

“It used to be a months-long celebration,” she said. “It used to have featured Black history radio spots with facts given every week. It used to be held at the Mountain View Recreation Center as well as Mountain View School. Some years we have even had snow, but the people still came. It has always been a celebratory time and event, no matter the times and changes.”

She encouraged people to come check out the festival.

“Everyone is welcome, and everyone should come,” Roseboro said. “I would welcome everyone to celebrate Black history every day in every way because Black history is American history. I hope that people will come away with an even better understanding that we are all human and deserving of knowing each other’s culture and that, collectively, we are all community!”

For more information about the Black History Festival, visit the “Burke Co. Branch NAACP” Facebook page.