Fewer than 20 new COVID-19 cases added since Friday

For people who are 65 years old or older and not in a long-term care facility, North Carolina has a 49% vaccination rate as of Feb. 23, the report by Kaiser said. That’s up from the 32% vaccination rate reported in the state on Feb. 4.

There are 21 states that are reporting data on vaccinating people 65 and older, Kaiser said, and North Carolina is leading them. Twelve other states are reporting data for vaccinating adults who are 60 and older.

NCDHHS reported Monday that 51.85% of people ages 65-74 have been vaccinated across the state, and 57.47% of people 75 and older have been vaccinated.

In Burke County, the rate is 47.18% of those who are 65-74 years old, and 49.64% of those who are 75 and older, NCDHHS reported.

"Our goal is to administer vaccine quickly and equitably and I'm proud of the work our providers are doing to protect North Carolina’s most vulnerable population,” said Gov. Roy Cooper in a press release from NCDHHS.

For all of Burke County, 13,670 (15.11%) people have received their first dose of the vaccine, and 8,210 (9.07%) of those people have received the second dose of the vaccine.

School staff started getting the vaccine last week, and next week more frontline essential workers can start getting vaccinated.