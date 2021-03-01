Fewer than 20 new COVID-19 cases added since Friday

Burke County saw 19 new cases of COVID-19 added to its total since Friday.
The new cases brought the total number of cases up to 9,450, according to a media briefing from the Burke County Health Department.
That’s up from 9,431 cases reported Friday.
Active cases of COVID-19 in Burke County continue to decline, with 457 active cases listed on the county’s online COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind daily media briefings, Monday afternoon. That’s down from the 548 active cases reported Friday. The county has reported a total of 140 deaths from the virus.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge had not updated its dashboard Monday, but had nine patients hospitalized from COVID-19, four of them in the intensive care unit when the dashboard was last updated Friday.
The county’s online COVID-19 dashboard was reporting eight COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday afternoon,
Across the state, 1,466 new cases were reported for a total of 862,170 cases of COVID-19, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. A Monday report from NCDHHS said 819,839 of the total cases were presumed to be recovered.
The state reported a 5.5% daily percent positive rate, with 1,319 people currently hospitalized and 11,254 total deaths across the state, according to NCDHHS.
More vaccines to arrive
NCDHHS is expecting to receive more than 80,000 doses of the newly-approved Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, it said in a press release Monday.
The vaccine is a single-dose shot and does not require extreme cold storage like the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, NCDHHS said. It does share some of the possible temporary reactions that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have, like a sore arm, fever, headache or tired and achy feelings for a day or two.
“A third COVID-19 vaccine means North Carolina can get more people vaccinated sooner, which will save lives and slow the spread,” said NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy K. Cohen.
Since the vaccine does not require cold storage, it can be shipped, stored and administered easier, which could increase the number of vaccination sites, NCDHHS said in the release Monday.
“COVID-19 vaccines and the continued use of the 3 Ws are the most effective ways to help North Carolina stop the spread of COVID-19, get us back in control of our lives and back to the people and places we love,” Cohen said.
County health officials told The News Herald they have not yet heard whether any vaccination sites in Burke County will receive the new vaccine.
NCDHHS on Friday announced that, according to a report by Kaiser Family Foundation, the state is leading the country in vaccination of those 65 and older.
For people who are 65 years old or older and not in a long-term care facility, North Carolina has a 49% vaccination rate as of Feb. 23, the report by Kaiser said. That’s up from the 32% vaccination rate reported in the state on Feb. 4.
There are 21 states that are reporting data on vaccinating people 65 and older, Kaiser said, and North Carolina is leading them. Twelve other states are reporting data for vaccinating adults who are 60 and older.
NCDHHS reported Monday that 51.85% of people ages 65-74 have been vaccinated across the state, and 57.47% of people 75 and older have been vaccinated.
In Burke County, the rate is 47.18% of those who are 65-74 years old, and 49.64% of those who are 75 and older, NCDHHS reported.
"Our goal is to administer vaccine quickly and equitably and I'm proud of the work our providers are doing to protect North Carolina’s most vulnerable population,” said Gov. Roy Cooper in a press release from NCDHHS.
For all of Burke County, 13,670 (15.11%) people have received their first dose of the vaccine, and 8,210 (9.07%) of those people have received the second dose of the vaccine.
School staff started getting the vaccine last week, and next week more frontline essential workers can start getting vaccinated.
The Burke County Community Vaccine Call Center still has appointments available for its clinic this week, said Anna Wilson, a spokesperson for Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge.
The call center is open Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the number is 828-358-4454.
Walgreens also has started vaccinations for priority groups. It is receiving doses directly from the federal government.
Visit www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to schedule an appointment at Walgreens. No walk-ins will be accepted.
The health department has warned that even though a person receives the COVID-19 vaccine, they still need to practice the three Ws prevention for a while until more people receive the vaccine.
Anyone with local questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.