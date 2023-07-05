VALDESE — Popular local rock band FracXured will take the stage this week in the next concert of the Valdese Family Friday Nights summer concerts series.

FracXured was formed in 2000 by orthopedic surgeons Jeff Keverline (lead vocals) and James Stanislaw (drums), along with members Brian Smith (bassist), Richard Poarch (guitarist) and Jim Carrier (guitarist). The band plays a wide variety of music, including southern rock, classic rock, ‘80s and now.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. on Temple Field behind The Old Rock School. Lawn games like cornhole, tetherball, frisbee, giant Jenga and Connect Four will be available.

The Heritage Middle School PTO will be selling concessions, including fresh popcorn, nachos, candy, snow cones, cold drinks, ice cream, chips and more.

They’ll also be offering a 50/50 raffle for those interested.

The Family Friday Nights concert series runs every Friday night from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend from 7-10 p.m.

A different regional band is featured each week.

The concert, like all others in the series, is free to the public.

Eventgoers are encouraged to bring a chair and a blanket to relax on the field during the music.

For more information on summer events in Valdese, including the full lineup of concerts in the Family Friday Nights series, go to www.visitvaldese.com or call Valdese Community Affairs at 828-879-2129.