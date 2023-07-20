VALDESE — The popular summer concert series prepares to welcome Chasing Phoenix to the Valdese stage for the very first time on Friday, July 21.

The FFN summer concert series runs every Friday night from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend from 7-10 p.m. on Temple Field behind the Old Rock School in Valdese. A different regional band is featured each night and all concerts are free to the public.

When musicians Zee Phoenix and Ronnie Williams met in 2014, the chemistry was undeniable — both on and off the stage. They formed the duo Chasing Phoenix and began playing local bars and open mic nights, according to their website. With Phoenix on vocals and Williams on guitar/vocals, their unique musical style built a following in and around Charleston, South Carolina.

After getting married in 2020, the duo moved to Mooresville, where they picked up Tim Vaughan on bass guitar, Malory Schultz on backing vocals and keys, and with Chris Bird on percussion and backing vocals. The modern-day Chasing Phoenix rose. They play original music, as well all an eclectic mix of covers including old-school and modern country, pop, soul, classic rock and a little bit of shag, their website says.

Since their inception, Chasing Phoenix has powered into the local mainstream performing a vast array of music on the ever-expanding local scene. Chasing Phoenix gives you a musical experience that has the unique ability to transport you back in time and then bring you right back to present day, all in one show. This is the show that you do not want to miss.

Concessions will be available for purchase courtesy of Rock School Arts Foundation. Enjoy fresh popcorn, nachos, candy, snow cones, cold drinks, ice cream, chips and more, all for a great local cause. A 50/50 raffle will be offered for those who want to participate.

Lawn games such as cornhole, tetherball, Frisbee and giant Jenga will be available for attendees to enjoy. Concert goers are also encouraged to enjoy the local restaurants and shopping in charming downtown Valdese. Unique boutiques and a wide range of local cuisine are within a short walk from the concert site.

For more information on summer events in Valdese, including a full lineup of concerts, go to visitvaldese.com or call Valdese Community Affairs 828-879-2129 for more information.