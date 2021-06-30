Filing for some races in Burke starts Friday

» Valdese — Mayor (incumbent Chip Black); Ward 1 (incumbent Andy Thompson); Ward 2 (incumbent Susan Stevenson); Ward 3 (incumbent Roy Sweezy); The filing fee for mayor is $12 and the filing fee for council is $10.

Mace said if candidates want to use a check to pay for their filing fee they should make it out to the Burke County Board of Elections. If paying with cash, if at all possible, having exact change would be appreciated, Mace said.

Early voting this year will start Oct. 14 and run through Oct. 30, as it stands right now, Mace said.

The Burke County Board of Elections five members will be sworn in on July 20 and there is a new face on the board.

According to the state board of elections, Republicans Anthony Iovino and Sandra Walker will return to the board, while Democrat Linda Walker also will return and the board will see a new member, Democrat Beverly Carlton, take the seat previously held by long-time member Trossie Wall.

The chairman of the board of elections will be appointed by Democratic N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper. L.H. Kirksey, who has served as chairman of the board for two years, will likely be reappointed to the position.