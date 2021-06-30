Filing for some races in Burke starts Friday

Burke County elections will see two filing periods for candidates this year, depending on the races.
The U.S. Census delays have caused the municipal elections for the city of Hickory and town of Long View to be postponed until next year.
But filing for town races in Connelly Springs, Drexel, Glen Alpine, Rutherford College, Hildebran and Rhodhiss starts at noon Friday, said Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County. Filing for those races ends at noon on July 16.
The seats up for election and the filing fee for those races are:
Connelly Springs — Mayor (incumbent Johnny Berry); three alderman seats (incumbents Terry Childers, Carroll Turner and Josh Phillips); The filing fee for all races is $5
Drexel — Mayor (incumbent Danny Ritchie); two council seats (incumbents Dennis Anthony and Matt Johnson); The filing fee for mayor is $10; $5 for aldermen races.
Glen Alpine — Mayor (incumbent Bob Benfield); three council seats (incumbents Gary Meise, Sheila Perkins and Tim Suttles); The filing fee for all races is $5.
Hildebran — Mayor (incumbent Wendell Hildebrand); three council seats (incumbents Cole Harrell, Ben Honeycutt and Mike Smith); The filing fee for all races is $5.
Rutherford College — Mayor (incumbent Gary McClure); three council seats (incumbents Gerald Smith, Zarchary Cagle and Kress Berry); $15 filing fee
Rhodhiss — Mayor; two council members; filing fee $5
School board, Morganton and Valdese
Election filing for the city of Morganton, town of Valdese and Burke County Board of Education starts at noon July 26 and ends at noon on Aug. 13, Mace said.
The Burke County Board of Education will see two seats up for grabs in the Western District (incumbents Seth Hunt and Jane Sohovich).
The top vote getter in November will win the seat Hunt currently holds, and the second-highest voter getter will win the unexpired term currently held by Sohovich, Mace said. Sohovich was appointed in late April to fill the seat after board member Edna Weller, who won re-election in 2019, stepped down in March.
The unexpired seat will end in 2023, Mace said.
The other school board seats up this year are one seat in the Central District (incumbent Buddy Armour) and one seat in the Eastern District (incumbent Sam Wilkinson). The filing fee for school board races is $20.
The seats up for election in Morganton and Valdese and the filing fee for those races are:
» Morganton — One seat in District 3 (incumbent Chris Hawkins); one seat in District 4 (incumbent Wendy Cato); The filing fee is $20.
» Valdese — Mayor (incumbent Chip Black); Ward 1 (incumbent Andy Thompson); Ward 2 (incumbent Susan Stevenson); Ward 3 (incumbent Roy Sweezy); The filing fee for mayor is $12 and the filing fee for council is $10.
Mace said if candidates want to use a check to pay for their filing fee they should make it out to the Burke County Board of Elections. If paying with cash, if at all possible, having exact change would be appreciated, Mace said.
Early voting this year will start Oct. 14 and run through Oct. 30, as it stands right now, Mace said.
The Burke County Board of Elections five members will be sworn in on July 20 and there is a new face on the board.
According to the state board of elections, Republicans Anthony Iovino and Sandra Walker will return to the board, while Democrat Linda Walker also will return and the board will see a new member, Democrat Beverly Carlton, take the seat previously held by long-time member Trossie Wall.
The chairman of the board of elections will be appointed by Democratic N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper. L.H. Kirksey, who has served as chairman of the board for two years, will likely be reappointed to the position.