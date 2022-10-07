Financial expert shares strategies for building wealth in new book

A former financial advisor is sharing a lifetime of money wisdom in a new book.

“Financial Freedom Simplified – A Guide for Building Wealth” by Morganton resident Kurt Reid, takes an in-depth look at various aspects of personal finance, particularly investing and money management, and shares strategies to help people chart a course toward prosperity.

“The book provides useful and actionable information about personal financial matters to help individuals improve their financial well-being, accumulate wealth and progress toward financial freedom,” Reid said.

Reid worked as a financial advisor with Edward Jones for 12 years in Morganton before becoming a private investor.

“Money management, investing and wealth accumulation have been a keen interest of mine and source of enjoyment for over 50 years now, and I’ve learned a great deal along the way,” Reid wrote in the book.

Over the course of that time, he developed a simple formula to accumulate wealth: “Earn, Save, Invest, Repeat.”

“For the vast majority of people, there simply is no other logical way to accumulate wealth,” Reid said. “You must first earn money (employment of some type), you must then save (not spend) a portion of what your earn, you then have to invest the money you saved wisely so it will multiply, and you then have to repeat the three steps simultaneously as a lifestyle over the long haul.”

The onset of the coronavirus pandemic inspired him to share his financial knowledge with others.

“Witnessing all of the financial stress in society and the huge government welfare initiatives motivated me to start writing,” Reid said. “My focus was to write about practical ways people can improve their money management and investing. Although the book has helpful information regardless of age, it may be the most impactful for young wage earners who are new to money management and the wealth accumulation process.”

He said the two biggest misconceptions people seem to have about money are that it’s not possible to accumulate wealth and that “saving and investing is a zero sum game.”

“(They say,) ‘I can either enjoy my money now or enjoy it later,’” Reid said. “They don't understand the exponential growth in purchasing power that can occur when money is invested well. Over time, the earnings from your investments can far out-produce the original amount that you invested.”

He said examining one’s mindset and beliefs about money would be a good way to get started on their financial goals.

“If you have a poor attitude about something you probably won't be successful at it,” Reid said. “Knowledge is the best way, maybe the only way, to improve money psychology.”

In addition to providing financial information, he shares personal stories of people he has known to illustrate the qualities needed to become successful.

“Each of the 10 stories are unique, but each have the common thread of being people who demonstrated behavior in their personal lives (unrelated to money and finance) that is consistent with what it takes to accumulate wealth and obtain financial freedom,” Reid said. “(These are) attributes such as consistency and discipline, a long-term approach, diligence and sustained effort, a commitment to put in work today with a focus of results in the future, and willingness to accept a reasonable level of risk and uncertainty in the short run for the opportunity for a better future. Many readers have said the personal stories have been their favorite aspect of the book.”

He said those who have read the book consider it an “easy read,” even if they didn’t know a lot about finances going into it.

"It is more about concepts and common sense than technical information,” Reid said. “The title is ‘Financial Freedom "Simplified"’ for a reason. The most technical aspects of the book are describing the rules of tax-advantage accounts and how to complete a personal budget and a net worth statement.”

He hopes people will use his book to improve their economic well-being by making better, more informed financial decisions.

“The book is full of specific actions people can take,” Reid said. “Collectively, the various topics covered in the book can be a game changer for financial security and freedom. The information is ‘simple’ but not necessarily ‘easy.’”

He said the book offers sound strategies for people in any stage of their wealth journey, no matter their age or financial situation.

“It's never too late to improve,” Reid said. “Obviously, the younger someone starts the process, the better. Young earners have time on their side to make the wealth accumulation process easier.”

He advises younger earners to make saving and investing a priority as soon as possible.

“Wealth accumulation and financial freedom is obtainable - believe it, and understand the process,” Reid said. “The best and simplest first step for investing is to contribute a portion of every paycheck to a tax-advantaged retirement account - particularly if there is an employer match. Start now, save and invest a portion of every paycheck. Not next year, not tomorrow ... now! Buy what you need, not what you want. Pay yourself first.”

He also suggests that people complete a net worth statement every six month to a year, which calculates what you own minus what you owe.

“Just documenting the net worth progress will encourage people to save and invest,” Reid said. “If you don't document where you started and how you are progressing, most people won't be motivated to save and invest.”

“Financial Freedom Simplified” is available on Amazon in hardback, paperback or as an e-book. One hundred percent of the author’s and publisher’s profit will be donated to charity.

“Help yourself by gaining knowledge from the book, help others you care about by giving them a copy and help charities as well - a true triple play from the old baseball coach,” Reid said.

For more information, contact Reid at kurtreid59@gmail.com.