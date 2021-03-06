Find a bear den, leave it alone

RALEIGH — Biologists at the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission are reminding North Carolinians to leave alone any bear dens they should find.
Black bears are resourceful in finding places to shelter through April as cold weather lingers and cubs are born. Dens can be found in rock cavities, brush piles, tree cavities, excavations under fallen trees, ground nests, under decks and in crawlspaces. As a result, residents might stumble upon a den anytime time they are outdoors for work or recreation.
This month, a mother bear and her cubs were confirmed in a den on one of the commission’s game lands.
“A hiker came upon a log pile pushed up to clear a field and the squeaking sounds of cubs,” said Danny Ray, a wildlife biologist with the commission. “The hiker left the area immediately and called me. Thanks to his correct response, the bear family was not disturbed and remained peacefully in the den.”
Do not panic wherever a den is found. Colleen Olfenbuttel, the commission’s black bear and furbearer biologist, advises to leave the area quickly and quietly and not to disturb the den for the rest of the winter. If the den is under a deck, shed or crawlspace, leave the area and call the N.C. Wildlife Helpline at 866-318-2401 or contact the district wildlife biologist for guidance. In almost all cases, homeowners can safely co-exist with the bear until it leaves the den in the spring.
If a female bear is inadvertently flushed from her den, do not approach the area. Keep any dogs on a leash, and leave immediately. The female will return to the den if left alone, even if she does not do so right away. Do not go back to the den area, as additional disturbance might cause the bear to leave permanently.
As spring arrives, black bears will emerge from their dens and become more active. Humans will sometimes come across cubs that are alone, waiting for their mothers to return from foraging and exploring. It’s best to assume these bears are not orphaned. However, if a cub is thought to have been orphaned, do not handle, feed or remove it. The best thing to do is leave the cub alone, note the location and contact the N.C. Wildlife Helpline or the district wildlife biologist.