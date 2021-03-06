Find a bear den, leave it alone

RALEIGH — Biologists at the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission are reminding North Carolinians to leave alone any bear dens they should find.

Black bears are resourceful in finding places to shelter through April as cold weather lingers and cubs are born. Dens can be found in rock cavities, brush piles, tree cavities, excavations under fallen trees, ground nests, under decks and in crawlspaces. As a result, residents might stumble upon a den anytime time they are outdoors for work or recreation.

This month, a mother bear and her cubs were confirmed in a den on one of the commission’s game lands.

“A hiker came upon a log pile pushed up to clear a field and the squeaking sounds of cubs,” said Danny Ray, a wildlife biologist with the commission. “The hiker left the area immediately and called me. Thanks to his correct response, the bear family was not disturbed and remained peacefully in the den.”