Find your valentine at Burke County Animal Services

Love is in the air on Valentine's Day, and what better way to celebrate than by taking a look at some of Burke County's most eligible bachelors and bachelorettes.
Teddy
Teddy has spent quite a while sowing his wild oats, but he's finally ready to settle down. He likes quiet nights in, cuddling on the couch, and he doesn't have to be the only dog in your life. He's not so sure how he feels about cats yet.
Sunshine
Sunshine is a stage-five clinger who loves public displays of affection. She has a naturally curious mind, and she loves to be close to her person.
Vincent
Vincent Van Gogh likes the sound of sweet nothings whispered in his ear, so much so that he almost lost one when another dog took things a little too far for his liking. He's laid-back and open to sharing his bed with others.
Nancy
Nancy is an outspoken girl whose idea of a perfect date includes a candlelit, seafood dinner and curling up with a movie for a cozy night in.
How to adopt
Call Burke County Animal Services at 828-764-9588 for a chance to find the love of your life. The shelter, located at 425 Kirksey Drive in Morganton, is open Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
