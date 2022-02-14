 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Find your valentine at Burke County Animal Services
0 Comments
Find your valentine at Burke County Animal Services
alert featured
Purrfect Partners

Find your valentine at Burke County Animal Services

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Love is in the air on Valentine's Day, and what better way to celebrate than by taking a look at some of Burke County's most eligible bachelors and bachelorettes. 

Teddy

IMG_5321.jpg

Teddy

Teddy has spent quite a while sowing his wild oats, but he's finally ready to settle down. He likes quiet nights in, cuddling on the couch, and he doesn't have to be the only dog in your life. He's not so sure how he feels about cats yet. 

Sunshine

IMG_5322.jpg

Sunshine

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sunshine is a stage-five clinger who loves public displays of affection. She has a naturally curious mind, and she loves to be close to her person. 

Vincent

IMG_3423.jpeg

Vincent Van Gogh

Vincent Van Gogh likes the sound of sweet nothings whispered in his ear, so much so that he almost lost one when another dog took things a little too far for his liking. He's laid-back and open to sharing his bed with others. 

Nancy 

IMG_3433.jpeg

Nancy

Nancy is an outspoken girl whose idea of a perfect date includes a candlelit, seafood dinner and curling up with a movie for a cozy night in. 

How to adopt

Call Burke County Animal Services at 828-764-9588 for a chance to find the love of your life. The shelter, located at 425 Kirksey Drive in Morganton, is open Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Leopard cats released back into the wild after being rescued from poachers

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert