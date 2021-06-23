Fire camp to return for 2021

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s very hard to, in today’s time, to get volunteers, to get people to donate their time for nothing, but we don’t see it as that,” she said. “We see it as an opportunity to give back to our community, to have camaraderie, to build friendships, to build leaderships, teamwork. There’s so much more into what we’re trying to accomplish than just volunteering time.”

Plus, the camp gives kids a chance to get out of the house and get back to normal – whatever that may be in 2021.

“Especially since the pandemic, a lot of children have been stuck at home, or they’ve been flip flopped between virtual school, not virtual school,” Crossan said. “They’re ready to get out and venture out, especially during the summer time, kids are always looking for something to do.”

And for the department, it’s a chance to get to know the upcoming generation and inspire them to help others.

“The children growing up are our future and they are important to us,” Crossan said.

Applications are due by July 1 for participants to receive a T-shirt from the event, but Crossan said the camp could likely accept participants up until a couple of days before the camp starts.

To get an application, message the department on Facebook or by stopping by the station on N.C. 181 any day of the week from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crossan said she could also arrange to meet parents somewhere to give them a copy of the application if they don’t have access to a printer.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

