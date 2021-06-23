Fire camp to return for 2021

A local fire camp will return this summer after it had to press pause last year because of COVID-19.
Oak Hill Fire and rescue will host its summer camp July 19-22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, with participants’ families invited to a cookout the last day of camp, said Oak Hill Fire Lt. Rebecca Crossan.
The department had hoped to hold a postponed, modified version of the camp late last summer and into early fall, but Crossan said with COVID-19 measures waffling back and forth last year, the department ultimately decided to skip the camp for the year.
Campers get exposed to multiple facets of being a firefighter, from critical first-aid skills and CPR to search and rescue techniques and how to use a fire extinguisher. In previous years, campers have even been able to try on firefighter turnout gear and use some of the same equipment firefighters use to force entry into a home during a fire.
“For us, it’s important to have a camp to demonstrate to them the importance of giving back to your community, taking care of your community, because it’s your community,” Crossan said. “If it means volunteering, then there’s nothing wrong with that. That’s absolutely wonderful for your community to volunteer, because you’re not asking anything of your community, you’re offering to help.”
She said several kids who have attended the camp or have been junior firefighters at the department have gone on to join the fire service once they’re 18.
“It’s very hard to, in today’s time, to get volunteers, to get people to donate their time for nothing, but we don’t see it as that,” she said. “We see it as an opportunity to give back to our community, to have camaraderie, to build friendships, to build leaderships, teamwork. There’s so much more into what we’re trying to accomplish than just volunteering time.”
Plus, the camp gives kids a chance to get out of the house and get back to normal – whatever that may be in 2021.
“Especially since the pandemic, a lot of children have been stuck at home, or they’ve been flip flopped between virtual school, not virtual school,” Crossan said. “They’re ready to get out and venture out, especially during the summer time, kids are always looking for something to do.”
And for the department, it’s a chance to get to know the upcoming generation and inspire them to help others.
“The children growing up are our future and they are important to us,” Crossan said.
Applications are due by July 1 for participants to receive a T-shirt from the event, but Crossan said the camp could likely accept participants up until a couple of days before the camp starts.
To get an application, message the department on Facebook or by stopping by the station on N.C. 181 any day of the week from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crossan said she could also arrange to meet parents somewhere to give them a copy of the application if they don’t have access to a printer.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.