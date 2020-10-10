Fire captain talks fire safety, prevention

Saturday marked the end of National Fire Prevention Week, but it doesn’t mean families shouldn’t keep practicing what to do in the case of a fire.
The National Fire Protection Association this year focused its efforts on educating the public about kitchen fires in a campaign titled “Serve up fire safety in the kitchen.”
According to information from the NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States, and unattended cooking is the main cause of kitchen fires in the country.
Fire Capt. Israel Gibson with the Morganton Department of Public Safety told The News Herald that, so far this year, MDPS has responded to four residential fire calls that all were related to unattended cooking.
“The biggest thing is preparing your family,” Gibson said. “Having a safe kids zone, in other words, if you have small kids in the house, having a 3-foot clearance in the stove area where hot food or drinks are prepared or carried around … and teaching them not to be within 3 feet of that.”
It also is important for parents to teach their kids they shouldn’t leave anything combustible on a hot stove, like paper towels, plastic, dishcloths or anything else that could catch fire.
“That kid free zone, that 3 feet around the stove, is a good thing to instill in children,” Gibson said.
For those doing the cooking, Gibson suggested keeping a pot lid easily accessible to snuff out a cooking fire before it can get out of hand.
And most importantly, no one should ever leave the food they’re cooking unattended.
“Just getting busy and forgetting that you’ve put something on the stove is huge,” Gibson said.
With America’s biggest cooking day of the year less than two months away, cooking safety is crucial to ensuring a happy and safe holiday.
Support Local Journalism
“[That’s] the leading day for fires involving cooking … that’s a day to kind of be careful and not forget your safety tips even with the hustle and bustle of the holidays,” Gibson said.
Gibson said to make sure not to put a frozen turkey in a hot grease deep fryer and to always keep an eye on food while it’s cooking.
This year’s focus for fire prevention week might have been on the kitchen, but families should take steps to make sure the rest of their home is protected as well.
People should check the batteries in their smoke detectors every month, and when daylight savings time ends Nov. 1, they should change the batteries in them, even if the batteries don’t need to be changed yet, Gibson said.
Every household should have an evacuation plan and an outdoors meeting place that everyone – including small children – knows as a rendezvous point should a fire happen.
At this point in the year, school-aged children typically would have learned about fire prevention in school and might have even gotten a visit from some area firefighters. But with the COVID-19 pandemic, firefighters have had to get inventive.
“In a school, day care, church that has kids … if they call and request it, we actually will still try to bring out … the same safety tips handouts, the coloring books … the helmets and stickers … we will deliver, in a fire truck, out to the school, if a teacher will make contact with us,” Gibson said. “We’ll come up with a fire truck, the lieutenant of the truck will get off, he will hand deliver those supplies to the teachers.”
The firefighters won’t get to interact with the kids too closely, but at the least the kids can see them on the truck waving, see the lights and hear the sirens and horns, Gibson said.
Firefighters did something like that Thursday when they gave supplies to a classroom at Forest Hill Elementary School. Gibson said it was sad to see that was as close as the students could get to the firefighters, knowing that they typically would get to talk to them and let them check out the fire trucks and equipment.
“It breaks my heart,” Gibson said. “These pictures break my heart to know that we’re in the times that we are that this is the best it gets, that we can’t even go talk to our kids and come in contact with kids and do what we do as firefighters.”
Principals and daycare managers also are invited to request a visit from firefighters, but they will only be able to offer this service while supplies last. He said supplies was limited this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Burke County Fire Marshal’s Office also delivered fire prevention educational materials to the elementary schools at the county, finishing up at the beginning of last week, said Fire Marshal Mike Willis.
Visit https://bit.ly/3nsXp1s to learn more about National Fire Prevention Week and find games and other educational materials.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.