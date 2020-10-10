Fire captain talks fire safety, prevention

At this point in the year, school-aged children typically would have learned about fire prevention in school and might have even gotten a visit from some area firefighters. But with the COVID-19 pandemic, firefighters have had to get inventive.

“In a school, day care, church that has kids … if they call and request it, we actually will still try to bring out … the same safety tips handouts, the coloring books … the helmets and stickers … we will deliver, in a fire truck, out to the school, if a teacher will make contact with us,” Gibson said. “We’ll come up with a fire truck, the lieutenant of the truck will get off, he will hand deliver those supplies to the teachers.”

The firefighters won’t get to interact with the kids too closely, but at the least the kids can see them on the truck waving, see the lights and hear the sirens and horns, Gibson said.

Firefighters did something like that Thursday when they gave supplies to a classroom at Forest Hill Elementary School. Gibson said it was sad to see that was as close as the students could get to the firefighters, knowing that they typically would get to talk to them and let them check out the fire trucks and equipment.