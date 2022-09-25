Fire chief recognized for 50 years of service to department

In his 50 years of service as chief of West End Fire Department, Randall Brackett has had a hand in every move the department has made.

Joining in 1972 when progress on the department’s first fire station stalled while members worked to rack up support, as the only chief the department has ever known, he’s overseen every piece of equipment the department has acquired, the launch of its medical first responder program, the creation of two sub stations and expansion of the fire district, and helped create a junior firefighter program for the department.

And those are just the accolades that fit into the North Carolina Firefighters Association’s resolution honoring Brackett’s service.

West End Fire Department members gathered Sept. 17 to celebrate the department’s 50th anniversary, a celebration that doubled as one for Brackett’s years of service.

Brackett’s daughter, Leah Causby, worked with Dan Berg from the NCFA for nearly a year and a half to find out a way to honor Brackett. The association ended up approving a resolution to honor Brackett’s service, something that will be recorded in their permanent records, and presented him with a pin for 50 years of service.

The fire department also presented Brackett with a commemorative ax to honor the occasion.

The resolution wasn’t the only recognition the department had up its sleeve. Brackett also was presented with the North Carolina Department of Insurance’s Order of the Guardian.

North Carolina State House Rep. Hugh Blackwell presented Brackett with the North Carolina Department of Insurance’s Order of the Guardian.

“Randall has been demonstrating the very best standards for you guys for 50 years, it’s my pleasure, on behalf of Mike Causey, our commissioner of insurance, Randall, to present you, the Order of the Guardian, in recognition of your character, integrity, service and honor,” Blackwell said.

The department also honored Brackett with a plaque featuring his portrait and a message celebrating his 50 years of service, which will hang by the front door of the fire department.

Department members shared the impact Brackett has made on their lives, with Lt. Brian McElrath taking attendees back to 1980 when the department responded to an outside fire.

“Some kid thought it would be a good idea to set an old pig pen on fire, which (that kid) would’ve been me,” he said. “That was the day I met Chief Brackett … and after cleaning up my mess, chief asked me if I wanted to be a firemen.”

He joined the department’s junior firefighter program, where he was mentored by several people including Brackett.

“In the summer of 1986, when I turned 18, I was accepted into the fire department as a volunteer fireman,” McElrath said.

He said he didn’t think the department’s growth would’ve been possible had it not been for Brackett.

“From acquiring new apparatuses to expanding the building, to obtaining paid staff, medical responders and officers positions, Randall has been there to oversee and see through the up-building of this great organization,” McElrath said. “Tonight, we celebrate our department, but also our Chief Randall Brackett for 50 years of service and dedication to not just the citizens of West End fire district and not just the citizens of Burke County, but to the men and women, both then and now, in this department, who are beyond grateful to have such a wonderful leader, mentor and a friend.”

Board of directors member Gerald Allen said Brackett has been a vital part of the department since its start..

“When you talk about West End Fire Department, you’ll be talking about Randall Brackett,” Allen said. “Randall Brackett is a good man. His heart has been with West End Fire Department since the beginning, 50 years ago. I remember the day when Randall and Bob Morrison came by our house and asked if we would support a fire department, and we said we would.

“Now, I want you to look at the department. We send our guys into fires with the best training, top-notch equipment, next to none.”

Assistant Chief Jason Lambert remembered the early days of the department, reflecting on his father and uncle who were charter members of the department.

“1981 hit, and my grandfather died, and I took a pretty big hit because I was 12 and I needed something to fill the void,” Lambert said. “I think my grandmother called chief to see if I could start coming out on Tuesday nights to the meetings. That was April or May of 1981 … there was like 15 of us juniors running around here at one time.”

Like McElrath, Lambert was voted into the department in 1986, which he said was thanks to Brackett.

“He’s always been a friend to me,” Lambert said. “I found out several years ago I had some health issues, but every procedure, every hospital visit, every doctor’s appointment, he always checks. He can probably tell you more about me than I can … He’s a mentor. I’ve sat back three years and I’ve watched him, I’ve watched how he’s approached situations.”

Brackett has been an integral part of the community, Lambert said.

“He’s meant so much to this community and this fire department,” Lambert said. “We have a firm foundation here, it’s as good as it’s ever been, we have as good of people as you could ever ask for. He’s provided leadership in the past, present and the future.”

Lt. Jon Lowdermilk spoke about the difference Brackett has made in his life.

“It’s been a long time since they accepted me into this department,” Lowdermilk said. “I’ve learned a lot from this man, and I hope everybody else has learned a lot from him … Sometimes he would use a strong hand, sometimes he would use a gentle hand, but over the years that I’ve been here, he’s always respected everybody.”

Brackett, who had not been told about the recognition he would be receiving during the anniversary dinner, gave his thanks to the department.

“I don’t have any doubt in my mind that what’s been said here tonight is not because of me, it’s because of you, the firefighters and the board of directors and the people in this community that have made this happen,” Brackett said. “I’ve just been lucky enough to be along for the ride, and I hope to continue to do that for a little while.”