Fire departments respond to structure fire in eastern Burke
Firefighters and other emergency personnel have responded to a structure fire in the George Hildebran community of Burke County.

 Chrissy Murphy, The News Herald

Fire departments from multiple counties have responded to a serious structure fire on Wilkies Grove Church Road in the George Hildebran community.

The fire started just before 2 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, according to scanner traffic.

About a half mile of Wilkies Grove Church Road is closed from George Hildebrand School Road while firefighters work at the scene to contain the blaze. Those in the area should use Old Laurel Road as an alternate route.

A News Herald reporter is on scene and more information will be published as it becomes available.

