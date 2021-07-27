Fire destroys longstanding floral shop

RUTHERFORD COLLEGE — It sounds like it’ll take a lot more than a fire to keep a local florist down for long.
Genevieve’s Flowers in Rutherford College caught fire Saturday night and the building likely will end up being a total loss, said Robert Bishop, deputy fire marshal for Burke County. The cause of the fire still is under investigation, but it seemed to have started in a storage room, he said.
The floral shop has been a staple in Rutherford College for nearly half a century, and has been the pride and passion of its current owners, Jean and Bobby Garnes, for about 20 years, Jean told The News Herald.
Their journey with flowers started years ago when the couple owned the Baton Superette, a short drive across Castle Bridge on Connelly Springs Road in Caldwell County.
When they owned the store, a man came by selling individually wrapped roses.
“I was looking at them one night and I told my husband, I said, ‘Well, I could do that, if I had the roses — I could wrap that,’” Jean said.
That comment rolled around in Bobby’s head for a while before he surprised Jean with a new business venture.
“Next thing I knew, he had roses coming in,” she said. “He had found a wholesaler and he had roses coming in, and he had put a sign up out there, it was close to Mother’s Day, that roses, it seems like it was $29.95 a dozen back then … vased. I got up, I went to work, I looked out there at that sign and I looked at him and I said ‘Honey, I’ve never vased any roses before, or anything.’”
She was met with a smile and a reply that he had everything she needed from the vases and roses to the greenery and baby’s breath.
“I put them together the way I thought they ought to look,” Jean said. “That Mother’s Day, on Saturday, they stood in line from one end of the store to the other one all day long and I was arranging as fast as I could go. I’ve been in it ever since, so I must’ve done something right.”
She opened up a shop in Hudson after that where she and Bobby worked side by side for years.
One fateful day, though, a truck that was supposed to deliver some flowers to her shop in Hudson broke down at Genevieve’s in Rutherford College.
Bobby drove to Genevieve’s to get the plants they had ordered off the broken down truck, and that’s when Genevieve Lowman, then owner and the namesake of Genevieve’s Flowers, struck up a conversation with him.
“When he came back, I said ‘what took you so long?’” Jean said. “He said, ‘well, that lady and gentleman were there, they talked to me a long time then she was trying to sell me the florists.’”
She ended up calling Lowman and asking how much she wanted for the shop, and after seeing the books and taking some time to think it over, they ended up buying the shop.
For a while, they operated both shops in Hudson and Rutherford College, but ultimately decided to combine both stories under the hat of Genevieve’s Flowers.
“We’ve been there for 20 years now,” Jean said. “That’s how I got there. And it’s just gotten bigger and bigger. The Lord’s blessed me over and over and over, and I give him the credit and the glory for it.”
It was a shock to get the call Saturday night about the fire at the shop, Jean said.
“I told my husband Saturday night when we were coming home from over there, I said ‘we don’t understand, sometimes, why things happen,’ but I said, ‘God’s in control, and I still praise Him,’” Jean said.
Since the fire, the community has wrapped its arms around the Garnes family and their business.
“You don’t know how much people care until something happens,” Jean said. “You don’t.”
For now, Genevieve’s is going to try to find a temporary set up so they still can fill orders. The website, www.genevievesflowers.net, still is online, but ordering has been disabled until the shop can get things figured out.
