Fire destroys longstanding floral shop

She was met with a smile and a reply that he had everything she needed from the vases and roses to the greenery and baby’s breath.

“I put them together the way I thought they ought to look,” Jean said. “That Mother’s Day, on Saturday, they stood in line from one end of the store to the other one all day long and I was arranging as fast as I could go. I’ve been in it ever since, so I must’ve done something right.”

She opened up a shop in Hudson after that where she and Bobby worked side by side for years.

One fateful day, though, a truck that was supposed to deliver some flowers to her shop in Hudson broke down at Genevieve’s in Rutherford College.

Bobby drove to Genevieve’s to get the plants they had ordered off the broken down truck, and that’s when Genevieve Lowman, then owner and the namesake of Genevieve’s Flowers, struck up a conversation with him.

“When he came back, I said ‘what took you so long?’” Jean said. “He said, ‘well, that lady and gentleman were there, they talked to me a long time then she was trying to sell me the florists.’”