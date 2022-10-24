Fire destroys The Pavilion at Silver Fork

Fire destroyed a structure that was the site of weddings and other events at a local winery early Sunday.

Deputy Fire Marshal Robert Bishop said West End Fire Department received the call at 5:30 a.m. Sunday after someone driving down the road saw a fire at Silver Fork Winery and called 911. The fire consumed the winery’s pavilion, which is at 4950 Patton Road, Morganton.

Bishop said when firefighters arrived they found the pavilion engulfed in flames. He said it took them about 40 minutes to get the blaze under control.

The building was unoccupied, he said. A wedding was held at the pavilion Saturday night, and most guests had left by around 11 to 11:30 p.m., Bishop said.

Bishop said the structure, which is around 5,000 square feet, is a complete loss. He estimated the loss at $500,000.

The pavilion, which was built in 2016, could seat round 250 to 300 guests and had a bar, fire pits and an area for bands, according to a previous News Herald story.

Bishop said on Sunday the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

He said the owners, Edwin Wisnieski and Jennifer Foulides, live on the property and were devastated.

Fire departments that offered mutual aid to West End were Glen Alpine, Lake James, Longtown, Salem, Brendletown and Dysartsville. Burke County EMS, and the Burke County fire marshal’s office also responded, and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and N.C. State Highway Patrol helped with traffic control, Bishop said.