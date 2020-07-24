Fire hydrant flow testing to begin Aug. 3

The city of Morganton will begin flow testing fire hydrants throughout the city on Aug. 3.
The flow testing is expected to last approximately two weeks, finishing on Aug. 16.
Flow testing will happen in different areas each day, but the following streets will all be affected at some point during the process: West Union Street, Silvercreek Road, Riverside Drive, North Anderson Street, Pearson Drive, North Green Street, North College Street, Collett Street, Avery Avenue, East Union Street, East Meeting Street, North Sterling Street, Bouchelle Street, Walker Street, Morehead Street, Cascade Street, Lenoir Road, Rockyford Street, Vinearden Road, Alexander Avenue, Clark Street, Newland Street, Fox Street, Tate Street, Ervin Road, Kirksey Drive, Shore Drive, and Valley View Road.
Customers in these areas may experience discolored water during the flow testing process. This is because the testing requires a large quantity of water to move through the water lines, and may disturb sediment that has settled in the lines.
If customers do experience discoloration in their water, they should run cold water until it clears up. Do not run hot water if it is discolored. Running hot water could cause sediment knocked loose from water lines during the flow testing to enter the customers’ hot water heater.
No customers are expected to lose water service during this hydrant flow testing process. If any customers experience an interruption in their water service, they should call 828-438-5276.
