Fire leaves about $75k in damage at Alpine Burrito

GLEN ALPINE — A midnight fire left thousands of dollars in damage at a local restaurant early Tuesday morning.

A passerby called 911 after seeing smoke coming off Alpine Burrito on West Main Street in Glen Alpine around 12:15 a.m., Burke County Fire Marshal Mike Willis said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene and got the fire under control in about 20 minutes, Willis said.

No one was injured, and the fire has been deemed accidental, he said.

Fire damage wasn’t visible from the street, but Willis estimated there was about $75,000 worth of damage inside the building.

“I understand that, especially for small businesses, with the last two years with COVID, it’s been a struggle to stay open,” he said. “Here we are trying to turn out of COVID, and get back to some sense of normalcy, especially at Christmastime, it’s detrimental.”

Glen Alpine, West End, Oak Hill and Lake James fire departments all were dispatched to the scene, along with Glen Alpine Police Department, Burke County EMS, Burke County REACT and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

