Fire official urges kitchen, chimney safety ahead of holidays

Thanksgiving is the busiest day of the year for cooking fires.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, fire departments across the country responded to an estimated 1,630 home cooking fires on Thanksgiving in 2018.

Burke County Assistant Fire Marshal Robert Bishop said that’s something that can sometimes be seen locally.

“There can be somewhat of an influx in calls,” Bishop said. You’ve got a lot of people home, a lot of people cooking. A lot of people trying to learn how to cook.”

Bishop asked people not to leave stoves, fryers and grills unattended during the holiday cooking rush. The NFPA reported that unattended cooking is the leading contributing factor in cooking fires and fire deaths, and cooking fires are the second leading cause of home fire deaths from 2014-18.

Bishop also offered tips for what to do should a grease fire flare up when cooking.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Cover it up is the best option,” Bishop said. “Do not use water.”

Those using deep fryers for their turkeys should make sure to use the fryers outside in an open space and on a flat surface, Bishop said, and to follow all of the manufacturer’s recommendations.