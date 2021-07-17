Fire tears through house east of Morganton

A state trooper also was at the scene, along with the Burke County Fire Marshal’s Office and Michaels said the Burke County Sheriff’s Office had a deputy on the way.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Departments all across the county and North Catawba in Caldwell County were on standby to help with calls as they came in, and Michaels said the Burke County Rescue Squad answered a call for Triple Community while they were at the fire.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better crew once we got everybody here,” Michaels said.

Tanker trucks helped supply water for the fire, but firefighters had to lay more than 1,000 feet of fire hose through a neighbor’s yard to access a fire hydrant in another community because the Ramblewoods subdivision doesn’t have any hydrants, Michaels said.

It was Linda Maher’s yard that firefighters went through to access the hydrant.

“We’d be pretty safe where we live, getting some water,” she said. “But I’m glad that we helped them get it to where it needed to go.”

She commended the firefighters for their work.

“Fantastic, and they got here quickly,” Maher said.