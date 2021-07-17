Fire tears through house east of Morganton

Firefighters could see smoke and flames licking the air from hundreds of yards away when they responded Friday evening to a house fire east of Morganton.
The call came in around 6:20 p.m. for a structure fire at 2912 Woodstream Drive in the Ramblewoods subdivision off Summers Road, said Lt. K.D. Michaels with Triple Community Fire Department.
He said he could see smoke and flames from 400-500 yards down Summers Road on his way to the fire, and arrived to find most of the house on fire.
Firefighters started their attack in the garage area where a car with a full tank of gas was said to be parked and worked to get the fire under control, Michaels said.
No civilians or firefighters were injured at the scene, but fighting large fires on a sweltering July day takes a lot out of responders fast. Michaels specifically praised the work of Triple Community Firefighters Josh Carswell and Kyle Foy who, along with him, arrived at the scene first.
“They did a fantastic job,” he said.
Firefighters from Triple Community, Drexel, Valdese, Chesterfield, Lovelady, Salem, George Hildebran and Glen Alpine fire departments all responded to the scene of the fire, along with Burke County EMS and Burke REACT, who provided water and support for responders on scene.
A state trooper also was at the scene, along with the Burke County Fire Marshal’s Office and Michaels said the Burke County Sheriff’s Office had a deputy on the way.
Departments all across the county and North Catawba in Caldwell County were on standby to help with calls as they came in, and Michaels said the Burke County Rescue Squad answered a call for Triple Community while they were at the fire.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better crew once we got everybody here,” Michaels said.
Tanker trucks helped supply water for the fire, but firefighters had to lay more than 1,000 feet of fire hose through a neighbor’s yard to access a fire hydrant in another community because the Ramblewoods subdivision doesn’t have any hydrants, Michaels said.
It was Linda Maher’s yard that firefighters went through to access the hydrant.
“We’d be pretty safe where we live, getting some water,” she said. “But I’m glad that we helped them get it to where it needed to go.”
She commended the firefighters for their work.
“Fantastic, and they got here quickly,” Maher said.
Fire departments all around the county always are inviting people to apply to be volunteers, whether they be firefighters, medical first responders or even auxiliary members who provide support for firefighters.
“You get a chance to give back to your community in a way that’s different than any other,” Michaels said.
People can pick up applications for Triple Community Fire Department from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the station near U.S. 70 on Mountain View Drive.
Firefighters still were on scene after 9 p.m. Friday. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Burke County Fire Marshal’s Office.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.